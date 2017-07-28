Hydro One sale stalled

A decision on the sale of Orillia Power Distribution Corporation to Hydro One has been delayed.

In a document dated July 27, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) ordered approval of the purchase be "held in abeyance until further notice."

"... The OEB has determined that the hearing of this application will be adjourned until the OEB renders its decision on Hydro One's distribution rate application."

The document also states "the OEB has determined that Hydro One should defend its cost allocation proposal in its distribution rate application prior to the OEB determining if the Orillia acquisition is likely to cause harm to any of its current customers," and notes Hydro One acquisitions of other utilities has resulted in "large distribution rate increases for some customers ... once the deferred rebasing period elapses."

The city still hopes to sell the local utility's distribution arm for $26.3 million.