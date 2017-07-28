Housing sought for international students

Homeowners looking to add some international flavour to their lives might want to check out Georgian College's latest appeal.

The college needs host families in Orillia, Owen Sound and Barrie for its international students slated to arrive this fall.

Marina Tomchak, the school's international housing co-ordinator, said the school's Homestay program is open to both families and single people who have an extra furnished bedroom or two in their homes.

“Home stays are very important because it helps the individual adapt better,” Tomchak said, noting students benefit from living with Canadian families because they're able to pick up not only the language, but also better adjust to their new community while learning about life in Canada and its unique cultural nuances.

“It helps with integration into Canada. They can participate in family outings and events. A positive home stay experience is critical to the success of our international students.”

While some students are enrolled in the school's English for Academic Purposes program, others are taking regular academic courses alongside their Canadian counterparts.

Georgian has been welcoming hundreds of international students annually since 2004 with 60 countries now represented, according to Tomchak, who pointed out that students aren't the only ones benefiting from the program.

Tomchak said host families and individuals also get a taste of another culture through their billets.

“You can experience the globe without leaving your doorstep,” she said. “Hosts are really happy with the experience (and) become friends and guides in a new culture. The experience is enjoyable and rewarding for both the students and the families.”

But besides the experience, Tomchak said host families are fairly compensated with a variety of options, ranging from no meals to all three meals included, available to be provided by the host family.

For more information on becoming a Homestay host, visit WhyIHost.ca/barrie.

