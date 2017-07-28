Best intentions backfire

Along the sunny borders of our fields and in the small clearings within our tree plantation can be found numerous milkweeds, all gloriously in bloom. If you have a camera and a penchant for butterfly pictures, wading into the middle of a milkweed patch is good medicine for your soul.

Common milkweed, as the field guides call it (what, is there a unique milkweed out there somewhere?) grow, well, commonly in our county. In the 1960s, someone determined Simcoe County had more milkweeds per acre than anywhere else. However, in the 1960s, milkweed was on the provincial noxious-weed list, so maybe someone was calculating how much herbicide to order? Thankfully, that list has been updated in recent years and milkweed was dropped from the roster.

I am going to assume most, if not all, of the readers of this column are aware of the unique relationship between milkweeds and monarch butterflies, and will further assume you know of some of the details, like how only milkweed plants can provide the food source for growing monarch caterpillars. Assuming my assumptions are correct, I might also assume you know the status of monarch butterflies is ranked as special concern in Ontario. Or perhaps that's an over-assumption on my part?

OK, to get everybody on the same page: When the population of a critter or plant drops so low that there is fear it may not recover itself, the Species At Risk Act kicks into play. Once enough scientists, biologists and citizen scientists convince enough politicians something's amiss, the species in question can be ranked as endangered, threatened or special concern.

What's a little weird is the protective measures of the act only apply to those species ranked endangered or threatened. For those that come in third place with a "special concern" ranking, it means they are still on their own but someone is watching. Monarch butterflies are special concern due to their much-reduced overwintering population in Mexico. Since they beef up their autumn population in Ontario (due to our many milkweeds), our province has to keep an eye of the situation.

Last week, I took a wander through the milkweeds to see what I might see. Interestingly, there were a few quite weather-beaten female monarchs flitting about, having just finished their egg-laying duties, a few newly emerged and lookin'-good females found drying their wings, and even a couple of butterflies engaged in mating.

There were other insects as well, as most of the milkweeds were home to numerous earwigs, and a couple of different, brightly coloured beetles were noted. The grassy areas were also home to orange skippers, eastern tailed blue butterflies, a painted lady (that's a type of butterfly -- why, what kind of a field trip did you think this was?) and numerous little white moths.

A blue-and-orange-coloured Ctenucha moth (pronounced ten-OO-cha) was attached to one of the pink flower clusters. By attached, I mean stuck. Milkweed blossoms are rigged like leg-hold traps and, many times, the body of a fly, bee or small butterfly can be found hanging by a leg from a blossom with a bite.

This particular Ctenucha moth seemed to have just been snared, as she was very much alive and kicking, just not quite strong enough to break free. I snapped a quick picture and then went to work trying to free her. Sure enough, she had two legs caught in the blossoms.

The only way to free her was to break off the flower cluster and start picking the blooms off until the offending one was found. And then it was a case of breaking back each part of the blossom until the legs were freed. She sat on my finger for a moment, then fluttered off to the shelter of a nearby cedar tree. I felt good.

That evening, as I was processing the day's images on the computer, I suddenly felt not so good. Looking at the enlarged image of the Ctenucha moth, I could now see several yellow eggs had been laid within the milkweed blossoms -- the very blossoms I picked apart and had discarded on the ground. My well-intentioned intervention had ended the successful effort of egg laying to create the next generation of Ctenucha moths (at least from this one's family line).

I will still wander through flower patches, and I will still seek out photographs of butterflies, but I will do so knowing every step I take is having an impact on the otherwise normal flow of life. And I will try to minimize that impact, even if it means leaving the next milkweed victim to suffer its natural fate.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.