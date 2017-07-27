Windigo strikes again with a message

While there is plenty of intrigue surrounding the Indigenous-themed spray-painting by "Windigo" that has been showing up around the area, Judy Fontyn Sugg is having none of it.

"I'm angry about it," said Fontyn Sugg, co-owner of the building and Coach House Gallery at 133 Mississaga St. E., Windigo's latest target. "We spent about $100,000 renovating the inside and a couple of apartments, and then we just spent $60,000 this summer renovating the outside with a new stucco job."

She and her husband, Donald Sugg, are reviewing footage their security cameras picked up between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday.

While it looks like a well-done stencil, Fontyn Sugg, an artist, said her building isn't the appropriate canvas.

Others are viewing the situation in a different light.

A few doors down, at 49 Mississaga St. E., Robert and Diane LaPointe had come by to look at another piece by Windigo that was noticed Monday morning.

"I just saw it on Facebook and thought it was beautiful," Diane said, referring to the piece that includes the Ojibwe statement, "nbi aawan bimaadziwewin," loosely translated to "water is life," shared in a post by the Downtown Orillia Management Board. "I had to come see it in person to make sure it hadn't been removed because some might see it as graffiti. I realize it is a privately owned building and they're within their rights to remove it, (but) I see it as a message."

The message is a concern for everybody, said Janna Brock, owner of Ronnie's Hair Care, near the area where the message was sprayed on the wall.

"We should all be worried about our water," she said, adding First Nations everywhere deserve access to clean water. "I figured it was a broader aspect like the pipelines destroying the water in whatever area they are in. It's just unbelievable what we're doing, though."

Even though there wasn't writing on the wall of Fontyn Sugg's building, except for the "Windigo" signature, she said she knew exactly what the message was.

"Their purpose is to prove a point," said Fontyn Sugg. "This land was their land and we're all on it."

"But I have no control over that," she added. "I know it's a sore spot, and the way we've treated Natives is horrendous, but do something good with it instead of vandalizing people's buildings."

A couple of weeks ago, another message was found on the wall at 5 Peter St. S. "Mr. Trudeau," it read, "Why are my people still thirsty?"

But where does one draw the line between art and graffiti? It's hard to say, according to Marg Gurr, president of the Orillia and District Arts Council.

"I think a lot of people make the mistake of assuming anything that comes out of a can is graffiti," she said. "There are some absolutely gorgeous murals and walls that are done in a graffiti style, and I would venture to say a lot of that stuff is worthwhile. What's not is when people come with their spray cans and do what's called tagging by spraying over something else and smear the work of someone else. And then there's straight-out vandalism or racial slurs or leaving obscenity."

Fontyn Sugg has a better idea for artists wanting to get their message out.

"Instead of vandalizing our building, bring some of their art in here," she said, adding it's frustrating and costly for building and business owners who are trying to use their time to earn a living. "I can't be policing my building. I'm so busy being an artist and trying to bring in more artists."

According to Orillia OPP, no one has complained to police about Windigo's vandalism.

