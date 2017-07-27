What kind of science is worthwhile?

Here's an example of an experiment that you can carry out in your home in an hour.

An experiment starts with a question. It might not be a question that would be of interest to everyone, but at least some people should be interested. It should be based on previous understanding, and it should also be a question that stands a good chance of being answered with a test.

In this case, our question could be of interest to bakers. Most people do not have an accurate scale for measuring weight at home, and so recipes typically call for ingredients in terms of units of volume like cups or tablespoons. If you are measuring dry ingredients, you can't use a graduated measuring cup because (unlike liquids) most dry ingredients will not lie flat when you pile them up, making measurement of volume difficult if you can't scrape across the top to level the cup or spoon. That's why we usually have sets of various measuring cups and measuring spoons in the kitchen drawer.

Imagine your recipe calls for a cup of flour. You scoop it up out of a big container, and then you level it off with something straight like the back of a knife. Did we miss anything? Many people will say, "Yes! We forgot to tap it before levelling it off!"

Depending on the ease with which a fine-grained material will flow under gravity, it might not uniformly fill a cup just by being dug up. It could jam, and form little pockets of air. Tapping on the top of the cup before levelling off is meant to ensure all the gaps get filled and aims to decrease the variability from one cup to the next.

This is our question: what difference does tapping make? To be more precise, how large is the decrease in variability in flour mass that one achieves by tapping?

Why would anyone care about something like this? It takes only around one second to tap, so if you make a loaf of bread you probably only spend five to 10 seconds tapping. How many people do you know that bake? If every 20th person in Canada bakes once a week, and they take five seconds to tap their flour, that adds up to approximately half a billion seconds, or around 15 years of people's lives.

The experiment is easy to conduct: find a scale capable of measuring mass, take some flour, a variety of one-cup measures and a knife, and see how the mass varies with the amount of tapping.

What would be our prediction? If tapping allows more flour to get into the cup and eliminates empty spaces, one would expect mass per cup to increase with tapping. We might also expect that the variability from one cup to the next would decrease with tapping. So our qualitative prediction might be that the mass of a cup of flour gets less variable and also larger with more tapping. If we find that the changes are very small, or small compared with other sources of variability in flour mass (like different measuring cups) then we could suggest that tapping the cup is not worthwhile.

After about 100 cups worth of tapping and measuring, we found that the mass of flour in a cup went up by about two or three per cent with tapping (tapping more than once makes little difference), but the variation in mass from cup to cup remained about the same, irrespective of tapping. That means that even though tapping is, on average, going to give you a heavier cup of flour, it is not likely to increase the consistency of your results. Since the variation associated with different one-cup measures can easily be twice as large as any change with tapping, unless you always use the same cup as the person who wrote the recipe, tapping is not likely to provide you with anything more useful than hand exercise.

The bigger question this experiment raises is not what difference tapping on a cup of flour might make, but whether this is a sensible thing to study. If you read the description of this experiment and thought, "what a silly waste of time!" you should take a moment to ask yourself "why?" Is 15 years of life, spread out over the whole country, too insignificant? If five seconds a week is too small to seem important, what would be enough? In a world where everyone wants more time, if a scientific study told you that something you spent 15 minutes a day doing was pointless, would that be important? Or perhaps the question of tapping flour is simply not entertaining enough. Would it seem more worthwhile if, instead of $30 of supplies and one hour of time to examine tapping cups of flour, another scientist spent $100 million and ten years to discover a new exoplanet, or conducted a study linking people's favourite colour with job satisfaction? Maybe measuring the effect of tapping on cups of flour will make you question the sensibility of the things we do out of habit or because someone told us it was correct. Or maybe it only serves to make us question what it takes to make science seem worthwhile.

Will you tap your cup of flour next time?

Dr. Thamara Laredo and Dr. Chris Murray are science faculty at Lakehead University with wide and varied research interests. "Science in the making" is a monthly column meant to answer scientific questions from the public. Questions can be sent to scienceinthemaking@lakeheadu.ca.