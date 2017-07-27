This summer, a father of confederation John A. Macdonald will receive knighthood from Queen Victoria, as she is surrounded by doting steampunk subjects.

The ceremony, to be held at the Coldwater Canadiana Heritage Museum, is one of the highlights of the seventh annual Coldwater Steampunk Festival according to Suzy Burtenshaw, festival chair.

This year's festival, being held Aug. 10 to 12, is celebrating all things Canadiana, she said.

A new feature this year is full-road closure of Coldwater Road from Michael Anne Drive to Gray Street. The local business improvement area group has come on board, sponsoring the closure of the road, helping add 32 more artisans and a second stage at Gray Street.

In addition to the returning main event held all day Saturday, the free festival is kicking off on Thursday evening with a classic car show on the main street.

Another new feature this year is the Hydro One Educational Discovery Centre, which will be stationed at Coldwater Lane's Bowling Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Also on Friday evening there will be glassblowing and wire work demonstrations by artisans, serving as a teaser of what's to come the next day with 100 artisans planning to attend.

Some of the attractions on the main day include Professor Wick's Magical Show of Majinx, fire shows, birds of prey, a reptile show, storytelling, the Knights of Barrie swordplay and an appearance by vikings.

But for Burtenshaw, the highlight of the whole festival is the costume contest held Saturday at 1 p.m. on the main stage by the Coldwater Mill.

"Ultimately, this is a costume event," she said, adding the festival gives people a chance to research the Victorian Era and bring forward its positive aspects, such as steam technology and social identity.

"There are two types of people who come to the event: the steampunks who love to show off their costumes, and the people who love to look at the costumes."

Not sure what her costume will look like this time around, Burtenshaw says it will be something old Canadiana.

"I will wear a costume that will show me celebrating Dominion Day," she said. "Many people will come in costume featuring Canadian characters from the past like Sam Steele, and there's a whole group of girls coming as suffragettes."

Usually, visitors to the festival will attend just to look at costumes, buy from artisans, and then return the next year with their own costumes, said Burtenshaw.

"As we get more and more crowds, we're getting thousands of people in costumes and we're getting thousands of others just coming to the event just to see," she said.

It's the best place to show off your vintage collections, said Burthenshaw, pointing out that die-hard steampunk fans come by in character with their finery and gadgetry, which could include anything from a fancy set of wings that fan out to simple fascinator hats.

Visitors can also look forward to live music by headliner bands The Joy Brigade and local musicians Mad Hatterz and the Nick Howell Band. As well, kids will be able to participate in a scavenger hunt, arts and crafts and a community art project by helping paint a mural of an Emily Carr painting.

For more information, visit steampunkfestivalcoldwater.com.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog