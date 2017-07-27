Tanner Jacobs had a real zest for life.

And despite his tragic death at just 19, the Orillia teenager lived fully and created a lot of smiles along the way.

"When I think of my son Tanner, I think of laughter," his mother Toni Jacobs said as she recalled a boy who had the ability to light up a room with laughter that "we all affectionately referred to as goose-like."

Toni said her son's wonderful sense of humour helped transform Tanner from a seemingly shy kid to an outwardly bold young man as he connected with many friends and peers through his jokes, pictures and videos that he would post online.

Tanner, who died Sunday after falling off a cliff while hiking with a friend at the Eugenia Falls Conservation Area in Grey County, had lived with his mother and sister, Ricki, in Orillia for the past thirteen years.

Toni said Tanner had recently become excited for the future since he was beginning a new program at Georgian College in the fall.

"He was also developing a passion for photography and adventure, eagerly going on any hike he possibly could," she said.

Besides adventure, Tanner also enjoyed video games and music.

"While I understand he was quite good at gaming, his skills were best applied as a music-stealing mastermind with a black-belt in badassery as he was well practised in secretly accumulating songs from everyone else's playlists," she joked. "Naturally, quite sly."

Toni said she and Ricki have been consoled during this difficult time by the huge outpouring of love and support they've received these past few days; something that provides further evidence of Tanner's impact on so many individuals.

"I've had the pleasure of meeting with many of his close friends over the past few days and they've warmed our hearts as they shared stories of Tanner and his ability to make people laugh," Toni said.

"His happiness was contagious and his jokes were horrible, but incredibly effective."

One of those friends remembers Tanner's humour and sassiness, but also his honesty, intelligence and above all, his sincerity.

"I loved Tanner," said close friend Steve Winterburn. "I sincerely thought and would treat him as my own younger sibling for better or worse. I didn't deserve someone like Tanner in my life and I fully recognize that."

Winterburn said he enjoyed playing the role of big brother, offering Tanner advice and always encouraging him to be himself.

"For the majority of Tanner's life he was afraid of his own shadow until recently when took up the hobby of hiking and photography, both of which increased his confidence drastically," Winterburn recalled, adding that despite Tanner's passing resulting from hiking, he's glad his friend found the hobby because it had a positive impact on his outlook.

"The change in his attitude and confidence was noticeable."

Winterburn said Tanner also had great love for his family, including "grandmother" Susan Chrestensen, who had been a constant in his life.

"I hope that Toni, Ricki, and Sue recognize just how much Tanner cared for them," he said. "Tanner looked up to Ricki. He would never admit it, but he loved and respected her so much. As for Toni, she provided Tanner with endless care, love, and attention. She would do anything for that young man."

Winterburn said he and fellow friends Josh Dunkley, Bret Bowman, Richard Guy and Sebastian Hounsome plan to always be there for the Jacobs' family.

"I owe them more than words can describe," he said. "I am so very thankful to them for bringing Tanner into my life."

A celebration of Tanner's life will be held Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mundell Funeral Home. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com.

As well, a campaign has been initiated (gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-tanner-jacobs) to help the family during this difficult time.

