Spicy stories leave little time for sleep

Hear the words bedtime stories, and you may revel in fond memories of magical tales of heroes and villains, as you were tucked into your bed and soothed into slumber.

But Bedtime Stories, now playing at the Orillia Opera House, features a most unlikely cast of heroes and villains, and the story is certainly no fare for the young.

No princesses and pirates here, rather Canadian playwright Norm Foster presents an oddball collection of individuals: a down-on-his-luck radio DJ, a punk rock star past his best-before date, an implausible pair of burglars, a moving man with a bad back, a dying man done wrong, and a strip-club performer who can't dance.

The themes veer from infidelity to regret, from desperation to nostalgia, from longing to hope. With 15 characters portrayed by five actors in six vignettes, the stories peel away the superficial layers and weave together interlocking threads of connectivity.

Perhaps drawing on his own early days as a radio DJ, Foster first introduces us to Eddie 'Nighthawk' Nichols, who tries to spark up his stalled career through a live broadcast of a passionate encounter. Unluckily for him, the couple who agree to his proposal (for reasons of their own) are no Antony and Cleopatra, and the flames of passion seem destined to sputter to embers. But there are still some surprises in store.

Remorse drives the following scenario, as two old schoolmates have an awkward rendezvous under highly charged conditions. Next up are two would-be burglars whose comedic rapport is deepened by an unexpected poignant underpinning.

The second act introduces us to an aging shock rocker and his starry-eyed groupie, culminating in a life-changing catharsis as reality trumps fantasy. Tenderness shows itself again in a confrontation between a clumsy stripper and her frustrated boss. And the play comes full circle when a young married couple begin to grasp the value of intimacy that is born of years of reciprocal devotion.

Kevin Aichele, Leah Oster, Salvatore Scozzari, Rob Woodcock, and Viviana Zarillo are the talent whose performances expose our human foibles and follies - and each one of them appreciates the candour behind the comedy. Aichele believes that these characters are all searching for a kindly ear to hear them, and this makes a difference in their life's trajectory.

"It's an abundant comedy," said Zarillo, "revealing and celebrating the humanity."

Scozzari observed the ripple effect at play: "We are all connected, and something someone says can intensely affect someone else."

Oster noted that "comedy comes out of truth, and the interactions among these people will alter their perceptions."

Reflecting on authenticity, Woodcock summed it up: "Sometimes it's best to just throw your shame out the window."

The actors credit their director, the opera house's own Jesse Collins, with bringing out the sensitivity that elevates the play from light comedy to an insightful and satisfying experience. As Collins commented, "Comedy works best when it has a solid bottom."

Norm Foster's Bedtime Stories lets the audience peer under the sheets at the naked vulnerabilities of a disparate cabal of personalities, united in their common yearning for understanding and acceptance. The love shines through, as caricature expands into caring: small acts of kindness lift the heart while nuggets of wisdom enrich the laughter. And maybe the adventures of these modern-day heroes are not so different from the conquests celebrated in childhood's bedtime stories after all, just a whole lot spicier.

Bedtime Stories is playing until Aug. 11 at the Orillia Opera House. For tickets or information, visit OrilliaOperaHouse.ca or call the box office at 705-326-8011 or 1-888-ORILLIA.