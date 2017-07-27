Ratepayers can have their say on policing

Midland ratepayers will soon get to have their say on whether the town keeps its municipal force.

At its monthly meeting earlier this week, Midland Council received the final report from the OPP costing consultants and the town's chief administrative officer on behalf of council's ad hoc OPP costing committee that recommended the municipality move to the next phase of the public consultation process.

A presentation from Midland CAO John Skorobohacz noted that findings of the work of the consultants indicated that the OPP service could be a significantly cheaper policing option over a period of 10 years.

"This report is strictly a review for cost effectiveness," Skorobohacz said in a release.

"It does not contain commentary on the quality of the current Midland Police Services. At a minimum, the report acknowledges there is an ability to provide effective policing in a more efficient manner."

Now, the town will begin an advertising campaign related to public information and consultation meetings. Both the OPP and town consultants will attend the public meeting to answer questions relating to the OPP costing initiative.

Following the consultation meetings a final report will be prepared for a special council meeting slated for Sept. 6.

The full costing analysis report can be found at midland.ca.