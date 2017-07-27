Rama takes coed division title

Dave Dawson/The Packet & Times

Action was fast and furious on Orillia's baseball diamonds on Saturday as 36 teams from across Ontario competed in six divisions at the Orillia Slo-Pitch National (SPN) Casino Rama Tournament. The Ladies D/E title was won by Team Extreme (Stratford), who defeated Orillia's Top Knotch Construction in the title game. In the Mens D division, Barrie's Mushballers claimed the title, while the Washago Wolves roared to the Men's E1 championship. In the Men's E2 division, the Eh Team from Midland topped the competition. The Ladies Recreation division was captured by Rama Moccasin and Smoke Shop, while the Barrie Bandits nabbed the coed division title. Winners of each division earn not only bragging rights and a trophy but a ticket to the provincial championship. Kelsey's Restaurant on Memorial Avenue served as the tournament's headquarters. The next SPN-sanctioned tourney in Orillia will take place Aug. 12. Pictured, this Rama Moccasin and Smoke Shop batter shows perfect form as she connects for a hard-hit single during an explosive first inning of their contest against Barrie's Cleats N Cleavage.