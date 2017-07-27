Orillia's Quintin Hoch-Bullen, making her much-anticipated debut on the world stage, helped Team Canada capture a silver medal at the Women's Lacrosse World Cup in Guildford, England earlier this week.

"I have never been so proud to be a part of a team," said the 18-year-old former Orillia Secondary School student. "It is a huge honour to be a part of a silver medal-winning team. Representing your country really is the greatest accomplishment of it all; being able to wear the red and white and represent Canada across your chest is an indescribable feeling."

She said it was an eye-opener to compete on the world stage against the best women's field lacrosse players from around the globe. "You really are playing for so much more than just yourself and your team, you're playing for your country and I'm so proud and humbled to say I was able to do so," said the 2017 Orillia Athlete of the Year.

Hoch-Bullen and Team Canada opened the tournament with a 9-5 win over Australia and then beat Scotland 16-7. Their next game was a wake-up call as Team U.S.A. thrashed Canada 17-3. The Canadians bounced back with a hard-fought, nail-biting 8-6 victory over host England and then crushed New Zealand 16-1. In the semifinals, overtime was needed before Canada prevailed in an 8-6 thriller to punch their ticket to the gold-medal game against the high-octane Americans.

In the championship game, Canada shone but nobody was beating the star-studded U.S. team, who were deserving winners in a well-played 10-5 decision at the rain-soaked Surry Sports Park. "The U.S. is a power house - they have the best of the best NCAA players and coaches," said Hoch-Bullen. "They have so much knowledge and experience and, especially, speed. For us, our game plan was really just to use our skill and be able to mentally and physically execute our game plan. And I think we did that."

For Hoch-Bullen, the youngest player on Team Canada and a late addition following an injury to another midfielder, the level of competition was an eye-opener. "The level and intensity of the World Cup is higher than any other team I have ever played on," she said, noting she got to see game action in almost every contest. "The games are so fast, intense and competitive. It's so much fun to play at the highest level because it gives me the chance to see what level I need to be playing at."

She said her first taste of international competition was a learning experience. "I've learned so much about lacrosse this month. For me the biggest thing I focused on to be able to play alongside the best players in the world is to play faster," she explained. "I needed to be running at 100% speed all the time and you can't rest. Everything you do needs to be at full speed."

Thanks to the World Cup experience, she believes she is a better player today than she was two weeks ago. "I think my lacrosse IQ has improved," said Hoch-Bullen, who is the captain of the Orillia Lady Kings U19A team that is Ontario's defending champions. "I think faster and can be more creative to be in better positioning. An advantage of being a young player is that I can only grow from the experience."

The experience has whetted her appetite for more. "I'm so excited for the next four years to continue my experience with the Team Canada program and, of course, I am hopeful I will return to the world stage in four years," she said.

The talented teen is not quite finished her international adventure. She and many of her Team Canada teammates have travelled to Wroclaw, Poland to compete in the World Games -- the first time women's field lacrosse has been part of an international multi-sport event. Many hope it will become an Olympic sport. "In Poland, we expect to be better than we were at World Cup," said Hoch-Bullen. "Our plan is to just keep getting better every day."

Her European experience has not entirely been confined to lacrosse fields. The players enjoyed several team-bonding experiences, stayed in London and were officially welcomed to Canada House, the Trafalgar Square home of the High Commission of Canada. "We've been able to tour around a lot and see so many places," said Hoch-Bullen. "The Canada House was awesome. It was so cool for us Canadians to get to be with fellow Canadians and see what they do there."

Another fun part of the tournament was the chance to meet athletes from around the globe. "The highlight of the tournament was definitely getting to have practices with other country's teams and interact with people who have the same passion for lacrosse as me but are from all over the world. It's really an experience you can't get anywhere else."

When Hoch-Bullen returns next week, she will re-join her U19 teammates who hope to win their second-straight provincial championship. She believes her international experience will help her in that pursuit - and in the next step of her lacrosse journey as she heads to Denver University to play NCAA lacrosse on a scholarship.

"This (World Cup) experience will allow me to bring back some of the information and IQ skills I learned from my fellow players and my coaches," said Hoch-Bullen. "It will help me be a faster and better player in Orillia and at Denver."

