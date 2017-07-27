LETTER: Pride and progress

Re: "Bring in an entrepreneur operator," letter to the editor, July 25

As the excavation and construction of the new recreation centre is progressing, the naysayers are resurfacing after a period of hibernation, seemingly being negative on this file.

We still have so-called protectors of the environment having sleepless nights, worrying about the turtles and Ben's Ditch.

We then have those who are claiming to foresee cost deficiencies before the centre is built and operating. They worry and fret of how we are going to pay operating costs of a first-class facility, which should have been constructed years ago but has been hampered by naysayers.

Even though it is lacking, in many people's opinion, the very important ice surface, it is a beginning, and maybe in another 20 years, they might add this amenity.

We have the latest naysayer, who worries that half of retired persons will be non-users. Guess what? We pay for schools when we don't have children, we pay for roads we sometimes don't use and hospitals that some of us won't use.

Another statement states, "Give the finished product (for free) to an entrepreneur operator who will be responsible for all ongoing costs ..." What a fallacy. Wake up, doom-and-gloomers, and anticipate with excitement the great things this venue will bring. I am a senior who retired without a pension and I am happy to contribute taxes to a centre that brings us into the next century of admiration, pride and progress.

I hope the naysayers will contribute their knowledge and run for office in the next election and be defeated like naysayers in the past.

The prophets and fortune tellers are abundant in Orillia and still believe in the Easter bunny.

Donald E. Archer

Orillia