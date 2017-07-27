Farewell tour makes a stop in Midland

Mary Black is saying goodbye with a promise that the music will go on.

The Irish singer is wrapping up her touring career with a last visit to the U.S. and Canada.

"I've been trying to wind down for a few years," she said in a phone interview, adding she would like to spend more time with her granddaughters, as well as indulge in some painting.

"And when you announce it, then everybody wants you to come and play in their city.

"A lot of my life is behind me as opposed to in front of me, and I'm trying to make some time for me," said Black, explaining why she is wrapping up touring. "I will continue to sing in Ireland and maybe do a festival somewhere."

She has already done goodbye tours in Australia, Europe and Japan and is currently on a farewell tour in America, including a Canadian stop at the Midland Cultural Centre on Aug. 7.

"There is a kind of sadness in me on this tour because I know it will be the last one," Black said. "It's the performance -- I know I will miss that."

Saying goodbye is tough, she said, because over the years as she has performed in different continents, she has made friends.

"I keep telling people to come see me in Ireland," Black said. "And people have come from different parts of the world, and it's nice."

Her first performance in Canada was 28 years ago, when she was pregnant with her daughter.

"For me, it has a special place," Black said, adding she has been holidaying with friends in Canada more than performing. "I've been to Celtic Colours in Cape Breton, and I've have been to Saint John. They're magical for me because they remind me of Ireland."

And even though she hasn't toured the country as extensively as she has other places, Black encourages people to look up her music and come join the party in Midland.

"You can get a really good idea of whether you like what I do or not," she said. "I know that there are great lovers of music in Canada, too. And I hope they like what I do. It's kind of a folkier feel, and I do think Canadians would identify with that."

This year is also the 30th anniversary of her album, titled By the Time it Gets Dark, which has been re-mastered and re-released online, with additional tracks, to coincide with tour dates.

"It's an album I loved and was very proud of," said Black. "It had a big bearing on my career. I thought the 30-year anniversary was a good time to do that."

The concert will feature a few songs from the album, she said, as well as present a cross-section of songs from all the years Black has been recording.

"I'm looking forward to it and to performing for a good group of people and maybe getting an invitation back," she said.

For tickets and more information on the concert, visit midlandculturalcentre.com.

