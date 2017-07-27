The cards have been drawn weekly since May, but this weekend, there will be a winner.

Catch the Ace -- modelled after the popular Chase the Ace lottery -- is a fundraiser for St. Andrew's Church in Brechin. After last Saturday's draw, the progressive jackpot was reported at $1,567.50, though that has since increased. The winning card -- the ace of spades -- will be drawn this Saturday at the Brechin-Mara branch of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Tickets, at $5 each, can be purchased at the legion Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 4 to 7:30 p.m., as well as at St. Columbkille Church Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first draw will take place at the legion at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Those buying tickets must be 18 or older.