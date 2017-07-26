Terry Fox Store opens at Orillia Square mall

A store celebrating a major Canadian icon is now open in Orillia.

The Terry Fox Run Store in the Orillia Square mall serves to not only raise awareness ahead of the annual September event, but also funding through the sale of various items like shirts and baseball hats.

"This gives us the opportunity to have a bigger face in the community," said Alison Stoneman, organizer of the Orillia Terry Fox Run.

Stoneman said the store space located in the centre of the shopping mall was "generously donated" by RioCan Orillia Square.

The store will be open Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stoneman said the location might be open at other times and days depending on when volunteers are available.

"It's strictly run by volunteers," she said, noting the Terry Fox Run committee currently has about 14 volunteers.

Besides memorabilia and merchandise, the store has pledge forms from the Terry Fox Foundation for Cancer Research as well as information about Fox, while also giving the committee a place to try to recruit new volunteers.

"We are so grateful for the opportunity to have this space to welcome everyone interested in Terry Fox, answer questions about the run, register participants and teams, and offer merchandise in the weeks before our big event," Stoneman said, adding she's hopeful the local run will attract 150 cancer survivors to help celebrate the nation's sesquicentennial.

"We also hope to get more teams involved this year."

Stoneman, a cancer survivor, said Fox's legacy resonates with all Canadians regardless of whether they were alive when his cross-country trek ended near Thunder Bay.

"He's an incredible example to Canadians and people around the world," she said. "He set a goal and went after it with determination, courage and honesty. If you're looking for a role model of someone to look up to, Terry Fox is a great choice."

Last year, Terry Fox runs were held in 9,000 communities, including Barrie, Midland, Sugarbush (Oro-Medonte), Lagoon City-Brechin and Beaverton. Terry Fox school runs are generally held later in September.

Advance online registration to collect pledges or to donate to a participant is now available for individuals and teams at terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/orillia. Donors receive immediate tax receipts by email.

