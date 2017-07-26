Teen Town reunion next month

Orillia will hold a Teen Town reunion Aug. 19 at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre.

Mayor Steve Clarke has declared Aug. 19 Teen Town Day in the city.

The event will feature Robbie Lane and the Disciples (1950s-80s music) and has drawn interest from people from across Ontario and beyond. The committee expects to have 400 or more people in attendance, and provide them with the opportunity to relive the glory days of the "PAV."

Teen Town was held on Friday nights at the PAV, and featured many local artists including Gord Lightfoot and Terry Whalen, whose signature song was Yellow Bird, Bobbie Blue and Marie Henry, who was spectacular with her costumes and presentations. Big bands like Bob Hunter played on Saturday nights as well a many other bands that went on to have successful music careers.

A special attraction will be Orillia's Steve Van Kessel, singing the Orillia Song, which he wrote to celebrate Orillia and its unique location and accomplishments.

Teenagers from all four decades got to enjoy the dances at the PAV and then walk up to the Shangri La for cherry soda and fries and gravy. Many of those teenagers later got married at the Pav.

The music, the fun and friendship has lasted, and organizers invite anyone, of any age, to come and relive those days.

Tickets are available in Orillia at Brewery Bay Food Company, Alleycats Music and Art, and C.C. Pant Shop, or by calling committee members Barrie Byers (705-534-1046), Janet Maconachie (705-325-6875), Phil Henry (705-259-0141) or Betsy Gross at (705-259-2253).