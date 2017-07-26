Preparations underway for Way Home Music and Arts Festival at Burl's Creek
Rob Blackwell, of Lucidmedia, was busy Wednesday wrapping several vinyl features and structures in preparation for this weekend's Way Home Music and Arts Festival taking place at Burl's Creek Event Grounds. Now in it's third year, the festival is anticipated to attract more than 40,000 people over the course of three days and will feature more than 70 artists. Mark Wanzel/Barrie Examiner/Postmedia Network
Rob Blackwell, of Lucidmedia, was busy Wednesday wrapping several vinyl features and structures in preparation for this weekend's Way Home Music and Arts Festival taking place at Burl's Creek Event Grounds.
Now in it's third year, the festival is anticipated to attract more than 40,000 people over the course of three days and will feature more than 70 artists.