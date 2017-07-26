Poetry slam dunk
I went to a poetry reading Sunday. There are a lot of things I could have been doing, like packing my drum and heading to an industrial park to practise for a few hours, but I went to a poetry reading.
These things are either incredibly lacklustre and pretentious to the point of wondering why the bar is closed while the readings are happening, or they are great. There is no in between for me, and I suspect many others.
It was the occasion of the K. Valerie Connor Poetry Prize event at the Leacock Summer Festival. Three youths (Mikaela Mayhew, Payden Lupson and Atsushi Ikeda) picked up cheques for their efforts, and three older kids (Alexandra Combot, Dolphin Orion and Janet Houston) got cheques, too.
Congratulations to them. Writing poetry is often (and usually in the case of contests) a very personal and revealing thing. It takes some guts to enter, more to accept the prize and then read your entry.
For the second portion of the event, three local poets (Josh Poitras, Jaina Kelly and Mitchell Cochrane) who have been flying under the radar (unless you've been to the Drunk Poets Society nights at The Brownstone) were the readers. They were entertaining and, more importantly, the authors of some fine manipulations of the English language.
Quite obviously, they subscribe to the notion playing with words requires elements of meter, rhythm, cadence and rhyme. So refreshing. I laughed quite a lot -- even at the poems describing painful stuff, because that's what the author intended. I also felt sympathy for their observations and insights.
Poitras didn't read. He had his lengthy poems memorized, allowing him to concentrate on the performance he gave. He reminded me of Shane Koyczan, who can grab your attention like an MRI can suck everything in the building into its gaping hole.
I had so much fun, it was like being at humour night. That was last Friday, and Terry Fallis, Amy Jones and Drew Hayden Taylor took no prisoners. It was one of the best humour nights I've been to.
Thursday had readers who contributed to Mariposa Exposed telling their tales. Dave Town, Marlene Bulas and Christine Spear read their stories; anthology editor Dennis Rizzo read one of John Forrest's. Despite having read the book and heard those readers do their thing before, the stories came across fresh and I laughed (in the right places) as though I was hearing them for the first time.
As of last Thursday, there had been 970 copies of Mariposa Exposed sold. Manticore Books has some in stock.
This year's Leacock Summer Festival was slimmer in terms of the number of events, and I think it was better for it. I didn't have to choose one event over another like I do at other festivals. The food each day was terrific as well.
Art's big day
Saturday is the big day for the city, the downtown and Paul Baxter. The 10-by-30-foot mural Baxter has been working on for several months will be unveiled at noon.
It's spectacular and you don't want to miss it. Actually, you won't be able to miss it, but be there for the ceremony. It will be mounted on the side of The Brownstone building facing Front Street at Mississaga Street.
It's also the Downtown Orillia Management Board's Summer Block Party, so plan parking accordingly. There is lots of music on two stages by Ferraro, the Pick Brothers, Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees, Taylor Knox, Jeremiah Hill and the Neema Children's Choir, and Mayfly's Landing is returning after shocking the Mariposa Folk Festival pub a couple of weekends ago with a great performance.
And, Rob Talaska plays music at Tiffin's Creative Centre's Art of Orillia featuring work by Bickerstaff and Doug Sneyd in the courtyard at the Orillia Museum of Art and History. The fun really starts Friday night with the Night Market.
Return to Teen Town
Anyone remember Teen Town? That's an event that used to happen at the Pav. Marlene Bulas told a story about that at the Leacock Summer Festival and it's in Mariposa Exposed. The Guess Who, David Clayton Thomas and Bobby Curtola played there once upon a time.
A reunion of sorts (the Pav doesn't exist anymore) is happening at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. Robbie Lane and the Disciples are the band. Tickets cost $30 in advance and you get them at Alleycats Music, C.C. Fashions and Brewery Bay Food Company.
Band feels the love
I made it back to town in record time from Mississauga Saturday night (just travelling along with everyone else this time) and caught almost all of Aurora Blue's set at the Geneva Event Centre on the occasion of releasing their first CD. The place was packed. Even the over-19 crowd liked the music. Congrats on a successful night.
Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.
Swartz's shorts
- The New Sunshine Festival's Dog Park Jamboree at the Orillia Community Church closes Saturday. Next up is The Night the Lights Went Out on Broadway (the evening Ethel Merman died). They have a group special. Get tickets at newsunshinefestival.com or by calling 705-242-8011. The Orillia Opera House started Norm Foster's Bedtime Stories this week. Get tickets at 705-326-8011.
- Randy Richmond is back in town Saturday to sign copies of his updated The Orillia Spirit at Manticore Books from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Dr. Comics has Ty Templeton (Batman, Simpsons, Archie) at the store at Mississaga and Peter streets Saturday for a meet-and-greet from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cottage Comic Book and Toy Show is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Paul's Centre. Aug. 2, it's the Wednesday Night D&D at The Brownstone at 7 p.m.
- A concert celebrating the restoration of the Bandstand in Couchiching Beach Park will take place Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. The Orillia Silver Band's conductor, Neil Barlow, has assembled a program that spans the decades played by a 20-piece band.
- The Orillia Museum of Art and History's (OMAH) History Awards nominations are open now. Go to orilliamuseum.org for details. The city is taking nominations for the Hall of Fame. Go to orillia.ca/halloffame for details. The Orillia and District Arts Council (ODAC) is accepting nominations for this year's Arts Awards. There are four categories and winners are announced Sept. 28 at the Orillia Public Library. You can get forms at Information Orillia, the Orillia City Centre, OMAH or by emailing admin@orilliaartscouncil.ca. Visit ODAC's Facebook page for details. The deadline is Sept. 1.
- Coming up: Everyone in the Arts District and downtown has great shows on; OMAH opens Camps on Couchiching Thursday at 7 p.m. The Brownstone has the Coyote Kids in Friday. Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees' monthly Truck Stop Thursdays at the Geneva Event Centre has Dick Rodan opening; Aug. 19, for the Classic Car Show, Hells Bells is in. Briar Summers is at the Orillia Farmers' Market Saturday. Lake Country Grill has Steph Dunn in Wednesday; Dale Duncan has a Wine, Dine and Paint Monday at 6 p.m. (supplies, lesson and food, $75 - register by calling 705-329-0303). Dunn also plays Era 67 every Thursday. Jamie Drake hosts an open-mic jam at McCabe's Fridays at 8 p.m. Dav Langstroth hosts storytelling at the Port of Orillia Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Darrin Davis leads a songwriting circle the last Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Orillia Public Library. The Barrie Concert Band plays the Sunday-evening Aqua Theatre concert this week; Movies in the Park at the Aqua Theatre has The Incredibles Aug. 2 at dusk. The Orillia Youth Centre has an open mic at the Aqua Theatre Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Coldwater Steampunk Festival is Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; plan to park in Warminster - it's that big. (I'm kidding about parking in Warminster; you have to park in Midland). The Rotary/Lions FunFest is next weekend in Couchiching Beach Park.