Poetry slam dunk

I went to a poetry reading Sunday. There are a lot of things I could have been doing, like packing my drum and heading to an industrial park to practise for a few hours, but I went to a poetry reading.

These things are either incredibly lacklustre and pretentious to the point of wondering why the bar is closed while the readings are happening, or they are great. There is no in between for me, and I suspect many others.

It was the occasion of the K. Valerie Connor Poetry Prize event at the Leacock Summer Festival. Three youths (Mikaela Mayhew, Payden Lupson and Atsushi Ikeda) picked up cheques for their efforts, and three older kids (Alexandra Combot, Dolphin Orion and Janet Houston) got cheques, too.

Congratulations to them. Writing poetry is often (and usually in the case of contests) a very personal and revealing thing. It takes some guts to enter, more to accept the prize and then read your entry.

For the second portion of the event, three local poets (Josh Poitras, Jaina Kelly and Mitchell Cochrane) who have been flying under the radar (unless you've been to the Drunk Poets Society nights at The Brownstone) were the readers. They were entertaining and, more importantly, the authors of some fine manipulations of the English language.

Quite obviously, they subscribe to the notion playing with words requires elements of meter, rhythm, cadence and rhyme. So refreshing. I laughed quite a lot -- even at the poems describing painful stuff, because that's what the author intended. I also felt sympathy for their observations and insights.

Poitras didn't read. He had his lengthy poems memorized, allowing him to concentrate on the performance he gave. He reminded me of Shane Koyczan, who can grab your attention like an MRI can suck everything in the building into its gaping hole.

I had so much fun, it was like being at humour night. That was last Friday, and Terry Fallis, Amy Jones and Drew Hayden Taylor took no prisoners. It was one of the best humour nights I've been to.

Thursday had readers who contributed to Mariposa Exposed telling their tales. Dave Town, Marlene Bulas and Christine Spear read their stories; anthology editor Dennis Rizzo read one of John Forrest's. Despite having read the book and heard those readers do their thing before, the stories came across fresh and I laughed (in the right places) as though I was hearing them for the first time.

As of last Thursday, there had been 970 copies of Mariposa Exposed sold. Manticore Books has some in stock.

This year's Leacock Summer Festival was slimmer in terms of the number of events, and I think it was better for it. I didn't have to choose one event over another like I do at other festivals. The food each day was terrific as well.

Art's big day

Saturday is the big day for the city, the downtown and Paul Baxter. The 10-by-30-foot mural Baxter has been working on for several months will be unveiled at noon.

It's spectacular and you don't want to miss it. Actually, you won't be able to miss it, but be there for the ceremony. It will be mounted on the side of The Brownstone building facing Front Street at Mississaga Street.

It's also the Downtown Orillia Management Board's Summer Block Party, so plan parking accordingly. There is lots of music on two stages by Ferraro, the Pick Brothers, Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees, Taylor Knox, Jeremiah Hill and the Neema Children's Choir, and Mayfly's Landing is returning after shocking the Mariposa Folk Festival pub a couple of weekends ago with a great performance.

And, Rob Talaska plays music at Tiffin's Creative Centre's Art of Orillia featuring work by Bickerstaff and Doug Sneyd in the courtyard at the Orillia Museum of Art and History. The fun really starts Friday night with the Night Market.

Return to Teen Town

Anyone remember Teen Town? That's an event that used to happen at the Pav. Marlene Bulas told a story about that at the Leacock Summer Festival and it's in Mariposa Exposed. The Guess Who, David Clayton Thomas and Bobby Curtola played there once upon a time.

A reunion of sorts (the Pav doesn't exist anymore) is happening at the Barnfield Point Recreation Centre Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. Robbie Lane and the Disciples are the band. Tickets cost $30 in advance and you get them at Alleycats Music, C.C. Fashions and Brewery Bay Food Company.

Band feels the love

I made it back to town in record time from Mississauga Saturday night (just travelling along with everyone else this time) and caught almost all of Aurora Blue's set at the Geneva Event Centre on the occasion of releasing their first CD. The place was packed. Even the over-19 crowd liked the music. Congrats on a successful night.

