LETTER: Money could be better spent

Oro-Medonte and Ramara readers may be interested in the following.

Some time ago, Ramara council decided to leave the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority (LSRCA) because it had been unhappy with the service provided by the authority. The LSRCA board failed to improve the service or convince Ramara council members that the service provided was reasonable. So, separation was the decision.

This separation cannot be achieved in a short time as the Conservation Authorities Act does not provide for a municipality to pull out of a conservation authority. The result of this lengthy process is that the LSRCA still must carry out the required work in Ramara, but the township is not interested in paying the basic cost as it has decided to leave the authority. This no-payment for 2017 (approximately $42,000) has now triggered referral to the Mining and Lands Commission to resolve the none-payment by Ramara. The commission will, in due course, settle the matter, but in the meanwhile, all parties will spend money in the legal profession instead of on "conserving" the environment.

Konrad Brenner

Ramara Township