High-speed survey

The city wants residents and businesses to complete a short survey aimed at improving high-speed internet.

Orillia, along with approximately 20 regional municipalities and organizations, is part of the the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) Network.

The not-for-profit organization has embarked on a long-term project to improve access to high-speed internet throughout southern Ontario and Simcoe County.

The project recently received $180 million in federal and provincial funding.

SWIFT is now collecting information about how residents, farms, businesses and public-sector organizations use internet in the region.

Residents and businesses in and around Orillia are encouraged to take the survey at swiftnetwork.ca/survey. The link can also be found at orillia.ca/swift.

"We have partnered with SWIFT recognizing there may be gaps in the current level of service provided within the municipality," Orillia economic development manager Ian Bromley said in a release.

"We are encouraging all residents and business owners in and around Orillia to take a moment and complete the survey to help SWIFT determine current internet use and areas for improvement."

Information collected will help SWIFT determine priorities around where funding and support will be invested as SWIFT works to achieving its goals of efficiently and effectively building of "broadband for everyone."