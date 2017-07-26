Cyclist wins elite title

Horseshoe Valley's Peter Disera won the elite men's division at the 2017 Canadian Mountain Bike Championship in Canmore, Alta., on the weekend.

"It's pretty surreal," admitted Disera, who said "everything just came together" in Alberta. "I'm trying to play it down, but people are telling me, 'You're the fastest man in Canada!' Like I said, it's pretty amazing."

Disera has won national titles before, but this is his first time accomplishing the feat at the elite level that features the best of the best. "I won a national title before, I won four titles as a junior, but when I won this race, I threw my arms in the air, thinking, 'I did it.' Hours later, I still wasn't sure if it was real or a dream. It's super exciting and means I can hang with the big boys in Canada."

In fact, he had to outpace the "big boys" to capture the crown. Early on, he was neck-and-neck in a pace-setting four-racer pack that included stars Evan McNeely and Rafael Gagne. In the end, as the tight race became a two-man duel in the seventh and final lap, it came down to a battle between Disera and Gagne, a member of Canada's 2016 Olympic cycling team in Rio.

On a tough course, Disera said the competition was as much mental as physical. "My coach (Keith Wilson) told me to keep attacking, but I was giving it everything I have and I still couldn't get rid of him," said Disera.

On the final climb, Gagne made his move but slipped on the "super loose and powdery" terrain and tumbled off his bike. "I was getting ready for a sprint on that final single track, but when he went down, I just changed my focus to make sure I didn't crash and just rode it in for the victory. It was an incredible feeling."

That feeling is the result of years of hard work and dedication. He has been cycling since he was young and, in many ways, grew up at Hardwood Ski and Bike and in the Copeland Forest trails around his Oro-Medonte home. After seven years with coach Kevin Simms, he changed coaches this year. He said working with Simms and new coach Keith Wilson has helped him realize his potential.

"The last two years have been a struggle for me," conceded Disera. "So, I'm quite happy with this year. I think it's not just changing coaches; it's the culmination of Kevin Simms's work over the last seven years and just putting in the miles and doing the work."

That work has also paid dividends this year on the World Cup circuit. He has managed a top-10 finish at each World Cup event to date. At the first World Cup event of the season in the Czech Republic, Disera started 25th, in the fourth row, and made it to eighth place. With that strong result, he started in the front row at the following race in Germany and reached the podium, finishing third. He followed that up with solid showings at the next two races and he sits fourth overall in World Cup rankings.

The next big event on his calendar is the World Cup race at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., in two weeks.

"I'm so fired up now for Mont-Sainte-Anne," said Disera, 22. "I think I can win if I have one of those days. It's attainable. Ideally, I'd like another podium finish. It's arguably the hardest course on the World Cup circuit, so it's important, mentally, to take it one lap at a time and focus on having a clean race."

Disera, already back at work training for that race, rarely takes a day off. He has high goals that include a strong showing at the World Mountain Bike Championship slated for September in Australia. While he's laser-focused during races and tries not to look past the next stump on the trail or beyond the sheer descent on the course, he does think about his future. He would love to represent Canada on the Olympic stage.

"Tokyo is three years away and anything can happen, but it's definitely on the horizon and something that seems more realistic now that I've won a national championship in elite," he said. "I am 100% motivated to get there."

Local cyclists impress

Several local cyclists shone at the 2017 Canadian Mountain Bike Championship in Canmore, Alta. Oro-Medonte's Jenn Jackson struck gold in the women's U23 division and Severn Township's Soren Meeuwisse just missed the podium in that category, finishing fourth.

Quinton Disera raced to a third-place finish in the U23 division. "It's my first year in the U23 division, so to win bronze at nationals feels pretty good," said the 18-year-old Horseshoe Valley athlete, who made an uncharacteristic mistake on a single-track portion of the course early in the race. "The rest of the race went pretty good. There was a good battle for fourth place and I sneaked past (the other rider) in the sprint to finish third. I was super pumped to come back and get third."

Two Orillia cyclists finished atop the standings in the ultra-competitive junior expert division. Brody Sanderson won gold, finishing just ahead of his friend, Orillia's Gunnar Holmgren, who won the silver medal. Oro-Medonte's Scott Leonard was eighth and Warminster's Thomas Hulton finished 14th. Craighurst's Dana Gilligan reached the podium in the women's junior expert division, finishing third.

In the cadet U17 expert division, Colton Woods of Midhurst won a bronze medal. Coldwater's Dylan Kerr was just behind Woods, finishing fourth.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

twitter.com/davedawson67