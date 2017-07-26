A provincial correctional officer with strong union ties is in hot water for his social media posts, including some detailing an inmate in a "urine/feces soaked cell."

Chris Jackel, who works at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, received a letter last week from a superintendent outlining an "allegation meeting" designed to "provide management with further information regarding the allegations against you as well as any mitigating factors that you feel may affect the management's decision on how to proceed further in this matter."

According to the letter that has the sender's name blacked out, Jackel is alleged to have violated employer policies, including the Ontario Public Service's social media use guidelines and the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services' code of conduct and professionalism policy.

"I was surprised to receive it," Jackel said, adding his social media posts have never breached an inmate's nor another staff member's confidentiality.

While Jackel no longer heads the facility's Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 369, he remains a shop steward and is a member of OPSEU's ministry employee-employer relations committee after being elected last year to a two-year term.

He said he's not sure if the letter directly relates to his union status.

"It's a difficult assumption to make," he said. "But it's hard not to think that. I can't help but wonder if it's a way to silence me."

All of the Twitter posts in question were posted within a week in May (the 3rd, 4th, 8th and 10th).

They range from "What are we gonna do with this Seg I/M who has been covered in feces for 8 days, and has been seen eating it?" to "The Saga Continues....Four days later. No change to inmate. Still in urine/feces soaked cell. Still eating his own feces.

"When (managers) are asked for direction on strategies for him, COs (correctional officers) are given a 'shrug' and a 'don't know' answer."

Jackel met with senior jail administrators earlier this week to discuss the issue.

"Now it's up to them," said Jackel, who declined to discuss what was said during that meeting.

"There's a chance I might face some sort of disciplinary action."

The province declined to comment on the letter or whether it regularly monitors its employees' social media accounts.

"These are confidential human resources matters between the employer and the employee," said ministry spokesperson Greg Flood. "It would not be appropriate to discuss the specific details publicly."

