Sign program underway

Orillia should soon be more enticing for those coming from away.

The city’s campaign to improve its signage for both tourists and area residents has moved beyond the planning stages, with sign production and installation now happening.

“All the planning part of it is done for Phase 1,” tourism and marketing manager Ainsley Crombeen said, noting the initiative employs RTO7 (Regional Tourism Organizations) standards and specifications to ensure proper wayfinding signage is in place.

“The directional signage will be in the ground by Sept. 21.”

Once complete, there will be 25 new vehicular signs and messaging that direct tourists/visitors from the highway to specific destinations such as the Leacock Museum, Orillia Opera House, waterfront and Orillia Museum of Art and History.

Besides installing the 19 city-owned, along with the removal of 18 existing, notice boards, the project’s first phase also involves placing six additional placards on provincial highways.

Following a request-for-tender process this spring, staff selected Sign Ontario Ltd. to complete the project’s first phase (the 19 signs) for more than $84,000. The Ministry of Transportation signs cost $8,400 as part of a three-year contract.

“We don’t own them,” Crombeen said of the Ministry of Transportation markers. “We pay a fee annually. However, the 19 (signs), we’ll own outright.”

To date, $150,000 has been approved for the project, with staff able to obtain more than $42,000 in funding through the RTO7 partnership program.

“It was identified in our tourism strategic plan ... one of the foundations needed is to have proper signage,” Crombeen said.

And especially with the new Costco having officially opened Tuesday, Crombeen said, it’s essential to point shoppers toward the city’s waterfront.

“It reminds them that we have a downtown,” she said. “We think Orillia’s got a lot of potential.”

While the initial phase follows traditional blue-and-white signage favoured by RTO7, Crombeen said the project’s second phase, intended to help pedestrians, should feature more creative signage that could be designed by local artists.

“We’re planning for the second phase to begin this fall,” she said, noting that 10-sign initiative should provide direction for identified primary destinations within a walkable community area, along with installing three community map directories to display immediate information including identified points of interest.

The final phase, slated to take the stage in 2020, involves updating the city’s secondary gateway signs (for example, welcome, service clubs and event signs) by adding about a half-dozen new signs to existing locations as well as two new primary gateway signs on Highway 11.

