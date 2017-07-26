The province is moving ahead with efforts to improve the Huronia Regional Centre’s (HRC) cemetery for years to come.

“For some time now, the Ministry of Community and Social Services has been working with a number of people and organizations on how best to beautify the cemetery,” ministry spokesperson Graeme Dempster said Tuesday.

Dempster said the move is important for the province as a way of ensuring the cemetery is properly maintained in a “thoughtful and respectful manner that will preserve the site’s important historical legacy and the memory of those interred there.”

An estimated 2,000 people died while under care at the centre. In 2013, Premier Kathleen Wynne apologized to the institution’s former residents.

While Dempster didn’t know how much the cemetery work will cost, he said improvements will begin this summer and should be completed by the end of fall.

“A fully licensed archeologist will also be on site during key parts of the work to make sure the work is done in a respectful and professional manner,” Dempster said, noting all improvements will also be conducted to ensure everyone has access to the cemetery by meeting standards laid out in the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

“The government remains committed to honouring and protecting the memory of all former residents, helping tell their stories and ensuring that the lessons of this time are not lost,” he said.

The HRC was the only such facility in the province that had its own cemetery for residents who died there.

Prior to 1958, gravestones were marked with registration numbers only, according to a government website, as a means to protect the privacy of residents and their families. The cemetery features 377 gravestones marked in this way.

Subsequently, each gravestone was marked with the resident’s name, year of birth and year of death. In total, 179 gravestones in the cemetery include these details.

The last institutional burial was in 1971. After 1971, all residents who died at the institution were buried in municipal cemeteries as per a family’s wishes.

