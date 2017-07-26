Letter: Community support appreciated

The auxiliary at the Sacred Heart Church in Warminster extends thanks to the community for supporting the annual Garden Party and Ham Supper held on July 12. It was a huge success in spite of the rain.

This could not happen without those who attend the event, the many volunteers, those who purchase draw tickets, donate pies, salads and prizes for the silent auction and booths. Also, thanks goes out to Guardian Angels Church Knights of Columbus and Catholic Women’s League, who lend a hand, and the Rugby Boys, who provide entertainment for the event.

The parish thanks the following businesses for their generosity: Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC, Giovanni and Perri, Coldwater Funeral Home, Unique Ironworks, Parry Automotive, Raney Building Supplies, Signature Memorials, Tops in Pizza, Midas Muffler, Brewery Bay Food Company, Suds-U-Brew, Town’s Jewellers, P.D. Murphy Jewellers, Terry Henry’s Barber Shop (Coldwater), Kitchen Tire, Tiremaster, Infinity Hair Salon, KFC (West Street), Swiss Chalet, East Side Mario’s, Kelsey’s, Pizzaville, Hawk Ridge, Thor Motors, Metro, No Frills, Scott’s Garden Centre, Country Produce, Hewitt’s Market, Wilkie’s Bakery, Ego’s Greenhouse and Market, Street’s Flowers, Barnyard Stool, Home Hardware (Coldwater), Flying D Fuels, Carson Funeral Homes, Sanderson Monuments, Pennzoil, Orillia Trim and Door, Hewitt’s Country Meats and Services, Terry’s Barbershop (Orillia), Orillia Bakery and Deli and any other business that contributed.

The invaluable publicity provided every year by the Packet & Times for our event is also greatly appreciated.

Sacred Heart Church auxiliary

Warminster