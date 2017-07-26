Jeff Hopkins and Ryan Crowther were long-time teammates, first while playing minor hockey in Orillia and later while playing junior hockey with the Couchiching Terriers.

“He was what many would call an enforcer, I guess you would say, and I knew he always had my back,” Hopkins recalled of the rugged rearguard who went on to a stellar career in the OHL and, later, in the United States. “We reconnected when we both returned to Orillia and rekindled our friendship … and our families became good friends.”

So, it was devastating when Crowther, who was 37, died of a heart attack last November while in Chicago, where he was coaching a North Central Predators AAA hockey team that was participating in a tournament in the Windy City.

“He was my age, we both have a young family … His death really hit home,” said Hopkins. “It can happen to anyone at any time. It’s just heartbreaking.”

In the wake of Crowther’s untimely death, seeing and feeling the heavy loss in the eyes of his widow, Sarah, his children, his parents, siblings and wide circle of family and friends, Hopkins felt moved to do something to honour that memory.

“One day, my wife and I were talking about it and I kind of wondered: What could I do to help his kids and to do something to honour him?” said Hopkins. “In the end, we came up with the idea of having a golf tournament.”

The first annual Ryan Crowther Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 11 at the Hawk Ridge Golf and Country Club. Proceeds from the event will be used to create an education fund for Crowther’s children and to sponsor a young athlete who would otherwise be unable to play AAA hockey with the Predators, minor hockey in Orillia or minor lacrosse in Orillia. (Crowther played and coached for all three organizations.) If possible, some proceeds will also be given to Concussion North in Barrie to improve concussion awareness and treatment options.

“Ryan suffered from post-concussion syndrome, and Concussion North really helped him,” said Hopkins. “He really struggled the last few years and, as part of this initiative, we are hoping to raise awareness about this problem, because it can happen to anyone.”

Hopkins, who has been organizing the event with the assistance of Crowther’s family and friends, hopes it becomes an annual tournament.

“Ryan was a salt-of-the-earth guy who would do anything for you,” said Hopkins. “He was a great guy who was always there … This is an opportunity for us to sort of pay that back a bit and do something to help out his family.”

Cost to golf in the tournament is $125 per golfer and includes a barbecue lunch, 18 holes of golf, use of a cart, and a buffet dinner following golf. Singles, pairs and foursomes are welcome. Those who are not golfers but would like to participate can attend just the dinner for $30.

Hopkins is also looking for sponsorships. There are $100 and $200 options.

“We can accommodate 36 foursomes and we’re really hoping it’s a sell-out,” said Hopkins.

For more information or to reserve a spot in the tournament, email ryancrowthermemorialgolf@gmail.com.

Remembering Ryan

Crowther, who grew up playing minor hockey and minor lacrosse in Orillia and went on to star in both sports, died Nov. 6. He was 37.

Crowther played AAA hockey, played in the OHL for four seasons, returned home to play for the provincial Jr. A Terriers and then went on to play pro hockey around the globe. The defenceman suffered multiple concussions during his career and went public about his battle with post-concussion syndrome several months before his death.

Following his playing career, Crowther turned to coaching and lent his expertise to local minor, junior and senior hockey teams. He also coached minor lacrosse and encouraged his children to play both sports.

After his death, the Predators honoured him by unveiling a commemorative banner behind the home-team players’ bench: “Coach Ryan Crowther: Always remembered.” The Jr. C Terriers also paid tribute to their alumnus by creating the Ryan Crowther Heart and Soul Award to be presented annually to the player who exhibits heart and plays with grit and determination.

