Council reluctantly provides agency $10,000

Information Orillia got some renewed funding from city council recently, but it likely didn’t go quite as smoothly as expected.

Some councillors wondered why the community organization hadn’t come back to council with its earlier pledge to try to secure funding from neighbouring municipalities, including Rama First Nation and the townships of Oro-Medonte, Ramara and Severn.

“The deadline was June 1 for Information Orillia, and it hasn’t been met,” Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson said, noting the group had committed, during a previous council appearance, to giving deputations and seeking funding help as a condition to garner another $10,000 as part of its quarterly grant instalment.

“You had a direction from council to ask the townships and county for funding.”

Mike McMurter, who sits on the group’s board of directors as vice-chair, said the deputations are “imminent.”

Council eventually agreed to provide the $10,000, with the caveat group members must report back to council with information relating to their discussions with Orillia’s neighbours as well as the outcomes of the deputations as part of its fourth-quarter council report later this year.

“Whatever we know, you’ll know, OK?” McMurter said.

Prior to that back-and-forth, McMurter and fellow Information Orillia representative Christine Hager provided an overview of services the group has offered over the past few months as part of its focus on three themes: stability, sustainability and building positive community relationships.

One of those services involves offering a free income-tax program.

“Some of the people might not have other avenues,” McMurter said, referring to the 813 individual returns the agency has been involved in to date (896 total returns when multiple-year filings are included).

Hager said the agency uses a sliding scale to determine how much an individual must pay to use the service.

“Now, we do returns for anybody,” she said. “If the income is under $20,000, they don’t pay.”

