Costco opens in Orillia
ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES Hundreds of shoppers were at the city’s new Costco warehouse location for the grand opening early Tuesday morning. As they arrived in the store shortly after 7:30 a.m., they pushed their shopping carts between staff and local dignitaries, who applauded their entrance.
