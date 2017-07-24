Words of wisdom

As we humans approach our dotage, it becomes more and more important for us to leave some sort of advice to those we leave behind after we have moved on to someplace very nice or very hot. You probably have a fairly good idea where you are going. Myself, I have always been fond of harp music. I better switch to the piano accordion. You may have to think about that.

Some of us will be remembered for our heroic deeds, some for wonderful and inspirational music (Doggie in the Window is not one of them) and others for great works of literature like The Crowning of Miss Mariposa. I still have a few cases in my basement.

I have chosen to pass on the wisdom of the ages, great truths that I have picked up along the way. I suspect they will be re-published upon my demise in Webster's Dictionary of Quotations, Canadian Quotations and Phrases, or Uncle John's Slightly Irregular Bathroom Reader. Of the three I suspect the last one.

"Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you are going to get."

Some people use this adage as a guide to their lives. Just remember the man who said it was Forrest Gump, a man who pulled his pants down and bent over in front of the President of the United States.

"Never serve black coffee to an intoxicated person." That's all you need -- a wide-awake drunk on your hands.

"Never say anything you don't want to hear at your trial." Enough said.

"Never show up for jury duty carrying a rope." But if you really don't want to serve...

"Never ask a proctologist to see samples of his work." OK!

"If you notice Jehovah's Witnesses no longer call on your house, it may be that Judgement Day is already over and they've seen the list."

"If your financial advisor works out of the back of an '83 Datsun, you might want to think twice about his plan for your early retirement."

"Never drink champagne from a slipper with a corn pad floating in it."

"If your wife is planning on giving up sex for lent, you may want to remind her that the two of you are Jewish."

"If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, perhaps you don't understand the situation."

"Never trust your vasectomy to a surgeon whose nickname is 'Shaky.'"

"Never drink the house wine in a restaurant where the waiters have purple feet."

"Remember, an opera isn't over until the fat lady sings." Of course, if she falls off the stage while she's singing, it's all over for the first four rows.

Elizabeth Barrett Browning once wrote to Robert, "How do I love you? Let me count the ways." They were up to seven when Robert threw his back out and spent the next six weeks in traction.

"Love doesn't mean never having to say you're sorry." It means saying you're sorry over and over and over again.

"Always live one day at a time" -- or skip a day and wait for the next day to catch up to you.

"As long as you concentrate on the things that really matter, you will never think about yourself."

"People don't love you for what you've got." They just don't love you.

"For those of you who are meek, remember someday you will inherit the earth." In the meantime quit your sniveling and get me a cup of coffee.

"Absence makes the heart grow fonder," although a sheep can be quite a comfort when you are far from home.

Alfred Lord Tennyson said, "It's better to have loved and lost, then never to have loved at all."

You can bet Tennyson never had to line up at an all-night VD clinic.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.