Veteran honoured to receive award

There's a certain pride attached with being able to offer respect to Canadian veterans.

It is that sentiment that has kept Orillia resident Gerry Henry going on as the sergeant of the colour party of the Orillia Legion Branch 34 for more than two decades.

A service for which he was recently awarded the Sovereign's Volunteer Medal, presented to him by Mayor Steve Clarke on behalf of Canada's governor general.

"I was honoured," said Henry. "I was overjoyed.

"I do it because I love doing it," said the 76-year-old, who was in the British forces in 1956 as part of the Royal Northumberland Fusiliers. "Once you're military, you just love doing everything military."

Participating in parades during the year is his way of saying thank you to the veterans of the First and Second World Wars, as well as representing those who hailed from the City of Orillia and Chippewas of Rama First Nation at Remembrance Day parades.

"They served our country so that we could have a better life," said Henry, adding over the years the colour party has thinned out owing to lack of interest from young volunteers. "I think they've got to realize that the vets fought in the First and Second World Wars, more or less, so the younger people could have a better life in Canada and around the world. That's what they should look at."

The same lack of interest, said Henry, has led to a decrease in the number of parades held in the area.

"A lot of these parades are slowly dying," he said. "We used to have a parade called D-Day Dodgers and the Navy Parade at the boardwalk in Orillia. These two parades are no more."

For that reason Henry's volunteerism is greatly appreciated, said Ken Durst, long-time friend, who gets together with his friend at least once a week to catch up on life's events.

"We were brought up that way," said Durst. "You always help out. He puts a lot of time in it and all the more credit to him. He does a good job."

Arriving in Canada with his family in 1946, Henry moved to Orillia about 60 years ago and that is where he and his 10 brothers and sisters have lived ever since.

"In Orillia, everybody goes away and then comes back," he said. "But I've always stayed here."

Henry was also the recipient of the Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.

