Police briefs, July 24

Impaired charges

A Bracebridge man was charged with impaired driving and for having more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood after Orillia OPP investigated a call of an erratic driver.

Multiple calls were received by the police on July 21 at about 9 p.m. regarding the driver on Highway 11 in Severn Township. Tim Norrie, 54, was released on a promise to appear in Orillia court on Aug. 29.

An Orillia man was charged with impaired driving and for having over 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood after Orillia OPP foot patrol conducted an investigation early morning July 22. At about 2 a.m., police, while patrolling Mississaga Street East, came across a man they had noted earlier as being intoxicated. During the second encounter, he was found in the driver seat of his car. As a result, Sushil Roopani, 31, was charged and later released on a promise to appear in Orillia court on Aug. 8.

An Orillia man was charged with impaired driving and for having more than 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. On July 22, at about 10 p.m., the OPP responded to a call regarding a collision on Mississaga Street West. As a result of investigation, Christopher Nesbitt, 54, was charged and later released on a promise to appear in Orillia court on Aug. 10.

Assault charges

An Orillia man was charged with assault after the OPP investigated an incident at a local park on Coldwater Road.

On July 21 at about 8 a.m., police were dispatched to the park with reports of an assault with a weapon. The suspect had left before the arrival of the police however a description was given to responding officers. The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries. The suspect was arrested a short while later without further incident.

Aside from the assault-related charges, William Waller, 33, was also charged with two counts of breach of recognizance.

He was remanded into custody and appeared in Barrie court for a bail hearing on July 24.

Drug charges

Four people were arrested and several drug-related charges were laid after the Orillia OPP conducted a routine traffic stop on Mississaga Street early morning on July 23. The ensuing investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of marijuana, heroin, ketamine, ecstasy, psilocybin and morphine. Along with the drug seizure, police also seized three prohibited knives.

Mitchell Gaudreau, 22, of Georgina, was charged with possession of schedule 1, 2 and 3 substances for the purpose of trafficking. The other three individuals, John Stobbs-Hogarth, 20, Douglas Giles, 25, and Rebecca Worrell, 25, all Orillia residents, received similar drug-related charges along with charges relating to possession of a weapon.

All four of the accused were released on a promise to appear in Orillia court on Sept. 5.