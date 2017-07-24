Orillia man dies in fall in Grey Highlands

Police have released the following:

On July 23, 2017 at approximately 6:40 p.m., Grey County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), together with Grey County Paramedic Services (EMS), Grey Highlands Fire Department and the Blue Mountains Fire Department, attended the Eugenia Falls Conservation Area located off of Grey Rd. 13 in the Municipality of Grey Highlands in response to a male who had fallen from a cliff.

Two males had been hiking in a non-trail area at Eugenia Falls Conservation Area. One of the males lost his footing and fell approximately 40 feet from a cliff. He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by the attending Coroner.

The deceased has been identified as Tanner JACOBS, age 19, of Orillia, Ontario.

