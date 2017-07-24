It was slow sailing for the Mariposa Belle Yacht Race winner this weekend as the water on Lake Couchiching remained calm throughout Sunday.

"I was blindsided by the win," said Frank Brewster, winner of the 42nd annual race, who was racing in a CL 16 sailboat. "It was unexpected, (but) it's what happens when you keep your boat upright and persist. My wife and kids will be tickled by this."

Steady winds helped his boat, he said, although there were some unexpected winds from the northeast, between the islands, and coming from all directions.

"Sailing is a matter of making the fewest mistakes and today was my lucky day," said Brewster.

Luck was not on the side of the ill-fated Mariposa Belle, after which the race is named, and the sinking of which is documented in Stephen Leacock's short story The Marine Excursion of the Knights of Pythias, from Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town.

Unlike the ill-fated ship the race is named after, there have been no tragedies during the races over the years, said Gary White, a member of the club for 15 years.

But the eight-time participant said he could definitely recall some interesting incidents being out on the water.

"I had a couple of guys who were following me last year," said White, with a chuckle. "And because it's shallow between Horseshoe and Chief's Island, this gentleman went aground and had to get towed off."

The annual race started at Pumpkin Bay at 2 p.m., with 13 sailors going between Chief Island and Horseshoe Island, around Sanson's Shoal and back to the sailing club for presentations and a free barbecue. The sailors also contributed by bringing in donations for the Sharing Place Food Bank.

Once all the sailors had returned to their loved ones awaiting them on dry land, former commodore Robert Krosse took aside two other members, privy to the rules of a long-standing secret handicapping system, to decide the winner of the trophy, as well as the recipient of the Michael Greenspoon Memorial Trophy for the first to cross the starting line, won by Alan Cooper and Derek Ford.

"I think it's fun," said Sylvia White, as she sat on the club veranda watching the boats at a distance bobbing up and down in the water."There's a little bit of competition in it, but it doesn't really matter if you win or lose. It's just a really good race where everybody goes out and has fun."

