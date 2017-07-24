Man guilty of mischief in island build

MIDLAND -- A Toronto man found guilty Monday of mischief relating to his Georgian Bay "art project" plans to appeal.

"The next step will be an appeal, where do I appeal?" JohnPaul Adamovsky asked Ontario Court Justice Enno Meijers shortly after being found guilty of three mischief charges relating to his "Welcome to Creation" beach paradise project.

"I'm obviously going to have to invoke my Charter rights, regarding freedom of expression. I was building for the glory of our God... a temple."

But Meijers told Adamovsky, 36, he had ample time to present evidence during the six-day trial held earlier this year and instead offered Sept. 15 and 20 as two potential sentencing dates.

"I want neither of those days," replied Adamovsky, who represented himself during the trial relating to incidents that took place between 2015 and 2016.

And with that response, Meijers pencilled in the 15th while also ordering a pre-sentence report.

Adamovsky is already appealing a June 1 sentence handed down by Justice of the Peace Carol Seglins in Barrie provincial offences court.

Under the Public Lands Act, Seglins fined Adamovsky $1,000 for unlawfully filling shore land and an additional $1,000 for failing to comply with a stop-work order in the case that involves breakwater-like structures and a small island he created near his parents' cottage in Tiny Township, just off Concession Road 18 West.

For his part, Meijers outlined some of the testimony during a trial the judge described as long and "in my view, unnecessarily complicated."

"He spent hours of time and untold toil to develop his vision," Meijers said, noting the area's transformation, which involved moving large boulders using a custom-built crane and sifting sand and gravel to create "pure sand," can clearly be seen in the photo montage.

"It required seven full-time years of heavy labour and diligent hard work. He was very proud of his work, that he referred to as his oeuvre."

But Meijers said while Adamovsky was passionate and worked "tirelessly and incessantly" on his project, it was unlawful since his neighbour had asked him to stop and even obtained a no-trespass order following an OPP visit.

"There was an often belligerent and insistent refusal to stay off the property," he said. "This was a self-indulgent, unilateral decision to alter Georgian Bay. You, as an artist, must know that some people like different styles of art."

Although Adamovsky didn't call any witnesses, numerous defence photos illustrating before and after images of the art installation were entered into evidence.

Meijers said Adamovsky interfered with his neighbour's use and enjoyment of their property by regularly removing granite boulders and working along his neighbour's beach.

"Many of these changes were either on or directly in front of Dr. (John) Munn's property," Meijers said. "Each year, he was losing more and more patience with Mr. Adamovsky's presence on his property and transformation of his beach."

Meijers said he found Munn's evidence to be credible and accepted the retired psychologist's words in their entirety.

"Dr. Munn remained composed," he said, noting Adamovsky's cross-examination of Munn featured "long, rambling, irrelevant" comments and questions and was often "sarcastic, rude and condescending."

"I was really impressed with his patience and strength."

Meijers said Adamovsky's closing argument featured a well-prepared, well-rehearsed soliloquy that was "oftentimes intelligent, contemptuous, boastful and, at times, humourous."

But throughout it all, no one questioned the dedication Adamovsky brought to the project with even Munn noting that while he didn't want it there, "it was very well made and would last a thousand years."

But Adamovsky, who denied being on Munn's property without permission, said that if Meijers believes his actions are, in fact, criminal in nature, he must demand the project's destruction since it would equate to partaking in "fruit of the poisonous tree."

"It's all or nothing," Adamovsky told Meijers. "He (Munn) wanted more sand and he got more sand. I don't think you spent enough time going over your own notes or listening to testimony."

Assistant Crown Attorney Carolyn Ross said that with no criminal record, the prosecution would seek a conditional discharge for Adamovsky with three years probation and a no-contact order as well as an assessment for potential counselling.

"That has always been the Crown's position," Ross said afterwards. "It's basically about respecting another person's property rights. I called it 'spite island' in my (final) submissions."

Afterwards, Adamovsky remained adamant that his project was for the greater good.

"This is a subdivision, not Algonquin Park, not a wildlife sanctuary," said Adamovsky, who noted he graduated from the University of Toronto with an aerospace science engineering degree and is also an expert computer programmer now working on a new invention.

"At trial, I f------- crushed it. I have more fluid intelligence than I know what to do with."

