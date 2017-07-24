LETTER: Bring in an entrepreneur operator

Re: 'Crunching the numbers,' July 18

Our municipal government has committed all ratepayers to pay for the new recreation centre, half of which will be retired non-users. Enough. Must we now subsidize the users for the rest of our lives?

The Orillia leader that declared that the MURF/rec centre would cost Orillia taxpayers nothing, has just reported a $956,000 estimated net operating subsidy (i.e. the first estimate of taxpayer-funded first year operating deficit).

Excuses include unknown site selection (did you not hear Hazel Mc?), inflation (who'd have guessed. What allowance was in your estimate?), rise in utility rates (quelle surprise, so sell Orillia's power distribution to help make the monopoly complete) and increase in minimum wage. (Orillia was going to run it with a staff paid only $10 per hour?)

Has anyone in Orillia's government or civil service ever managed a project, or doesn't the mayor listen?

What will we ratepayers have to pay for operating and essential improvement costs in years 2, 3, or 4?

A professionally analyzed and estimated commercial project with well-defined objectives and a well-conceived income support scheme to cover operating costs plus profit (return on investment) would include a five to 15% contingency. A government-run project should include a 20 to 40 per cent contingency depending on how solid its constraints and results are defined. What were the rec centre numbers?

A simple test for the rec centre's reasonable need and viability remains the same as always. Give the finished product (for free) to an entrepreneur operator who will be responsible for all ongoing costs (insurance, taxes, electric power, natural gas, staffing, building maintenance and improvements, advertising, etc.) and receive a reasonable profit to make it worthwhile. The only taker would probably be the YMCA, and even they might refuse the gift without guaranteed taxpayer subsidies. Would you take it?

I hope our leaders recognize that giving the completed facility to an independent operator will save the us ratepayers millions in future taxes. They should actively pursue that possibility. The mayor's figures support a 2% annual payback to taxpayers, rising rapidly in each future year.

Paul Bennett

Orillia