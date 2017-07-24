For Alexandra Combot, it was surreal meeting those who shared her interest in poetry.

"It's kind of hard to imagine what others with my interests would look like, and then you see them," said the first-place winner in the adult category of the K. Valerie Connor Poetry Celebration. "I was so intimidated because I didn't feel my poem would meet expectations."

But she was thankful to the Leacock Summer Festival for the invaluable recognition received through the experience.

The second annual celebration helped local poets young and old share their works with attendees of the festival wrap-up event.

Combot's poem talked about stereotypes and finding the strength to follow her heart.

"In this case, it's about people expecting me to have a boyfriend all my life and going on dates," she said. "I cut my hair short down to a buzz cut when I was in 9th grade. And mostly I only ever got compliments on it. (But) some people would just speculate that I'm a lesbian.

"The ending of the poem is about me embracing what I like, and what I want to be without fulfilling other people's expectations," Combot added.

It's a lesson very different from the poem by Payden Lupson, who won second place in the student category.

Her poem, titled Five Friends, is a dark conversation between the protagonist and different mental disorders, as she sits in her room.

"My poem was a little harsher and dark," said the 18-year-old Orillia Secondary School student, adding the topic is close to heart and originates from her personal struggles with mental illness. "As soon as the friends jump in you can see how each illness can get horrible. I wanted to do it in a realistic way, whereas people romanticize it and downplay it."

Drawing from personal experience is what helped local poet Josh Poitras put together a book.

He was among three presenting their work during the celebration dinner.

"I've been writing poetry on and off since high school but I never really took it seriously," he said. "I really wanted to be an author. Last year, I was trying to write a novel and I had scraps of little pieces of notes for the novel that I didn't want to toss away, so I just turned them into poems."

For Poitras, reading his work at the Leacock Summer Festival was a chance to meet like-minded people.

And what he has learned is that it is best to share his work wherever he can, whether it is through social media or through writing clubs.

"Some people get in their heads a little bit and criticize themselves, but it's best to share your work with everybody," said Poitras.

Those who heard the work were grateful to have been included in the experience.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the local poets to have recognition and to be able to read their works and talk to people," said Paul McGill, who was attending with his wife. "It was great today because last year the students didn't enter. This year, it was really great to see young people putting in some good work."

Feedback such as this made Jen Martynyshyn, administrative co-ordinator of the Leacock Museum, sure the festival was a success.

"All the comments were very positive and people were very happy and inspired," she said. "It was unbelievable how talented our local community is."

Looking back at this year's events, all had fared well, Martynyshyn said.

Owen McBride and Steph Dunn provided music Friday with stories from the Mariposa Folk Festival read by Mike Hill to an intimate audience.

The Humour Showcase dinner the same day was well-attended with close to 50 guests, as well as the writer's workshop hosted by Janet Matthews on Saturday.

"It was a good full day of learning," said Martynyshyn. "It was a very good mix of crowds. There were young people and older people, who do tend to go to workshops. They like hands-on activities, so they can be critiqued on the spot."

For next year, she said, the committee looks forward to planning more events outside and even in the living room of the Leacock house, as well as returning to the week-long format followed in previous years.

