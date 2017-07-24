A souvenir brought to Orillia many years ago has been a part of the city's folklore for decades.

Yet the origin of the totem pole that stood in Couchiching Beach Park and the story it tells remains unknown.

"In terms of history, it's somewhat mysterious," said Jacqueline Soczka, manager of culture with the City of Orillia. "There are a number of articles in the library that consider its origins. One references the inscription on the plaque that suggests Orillia's Lacrosse team might have brought it back from the west coast in 1935 when competing for the Mann Cup. However, I haven't been able to find anything more definitive on the piece."

Although they're still missing a few pieces in the puzzle, the city has decided to restore the totem pole.

"It's part of our folklore and our story," said Soczka. "It's been in our park since at least 1940. If anybody from the community whose family has passed on stories about the totem pole knows anything, it would be great to hear from them."

Last year the deteriorating totem pole was taken down and brought into the city's storage facility where it awaits a restoration process.

According to John McMullen, manager of parks, recreation and culture, $6,000 in capital funds have been approved to restore the pole. Since the health of the wood will not allow it to be put back in the park, he added, it will have to be displayed indoors at one of the city's buildings.

"That needs to be determined and scoped out," McMullen said, adding that his staff will be working on that over the next couple months.

"There's the West Orillia Sports Complex, city hall and the recreation facility, but we haven't figured out what would be most appropriate."

As for the restoration process, the department of parks, culture and recreation has been in talks with local artists about what that would entail.

Local artist Jimi McKee was eager to step up and provide his expert advice.

"It's a good pole and it's in very rough condition. If any water gets into the wood and freezes, all the arms and legs (on the creatures) are going to fall off," he said, adding totem poles can be anything from a mortuary pole to a welcome pole on the shore or telling a story in the artist's family.

Depending on how you count it, said McKee, the five or six-piece pole carries a bird, raven or eagle at the top that sits on the shoulders of a human with a frog in its mouth. Then comes the wolf followed by the whale, ending in a bear with a feeling face in its chest.

Suspecting it was a Kwakiutl pole, he compared the colours and features with what he has worked with over the years, finding few similarities. And that makes McKee and Wayne Hill, an artist from Gravenhurst, believe it's of Tlingit origin.

"All the colour is wrong and all the art on it is from somebody who used the west-coast form of art," said McKee. "It's their imagination that's on there."

Soczka said the city has been unable to confirm the pole's Tlingit origin with experts on the west coast.

"We've reached out to the University of British Columbia's Museum of Anthropology and they haven't been able to identify who the artist could be," she said. "They said it looks like it may have been done by a hobbyist."

Through years of work on totem poles and in scraping away paint on the Orillia pole to uncover its secrets, McKee has been able to come up with a rendition of what a restored version may look like.

"It's part of our heritage," said the 73-year-old. "There are very few of these that are 70 years old and are still existing. It's an important thing to try and save any kind of heritage pieces that haven't rotted away."

