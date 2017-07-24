Alternative transit

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Orillia residents and visitors tried an old-timey mode of transportation this weekend. Hired by the city's tourism department, Mother Fudruckers Farm gave free rides to those walking from main street down to the waterfront. Pictured on the carriage are Peggy Wainman, owner of the farm, with her daughter Brenay McKerroll and Michelle, a Percheron breed horse.