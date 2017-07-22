ORO-MEDONTE TWP. – Dozens of firefighters responded to as many calls from passersby, who witnessed flames shooting through the roof of the tiny Guthrie Public School Saturday morning.

The fire is believed to have started in the roof above the mechanical room, said Oro-Medonte’s assistant Deputy Fire Chief Scott Andrew.

“I’ve got it pinpointed to an area above the mechanical room,” Andrew said.

“I’m not treating it as suspicious. It definitely was not arson.”

Andrew said 22 calls to 911 operators concerned about flames at the school sent 45 firefighters to fight the roof fire just before 6 a.m.

It was extinguished in just under two hours.

Although she doesn’t have a cost estimate yet, Susan Justus, manager of operations for the Simcoe County District School Board, who was on-site Saturday afternoon, said most the damage is limited to sodden ceiling tiles above several classrooms.

“It was fairly contained – just water damage – and it’s mostly contained to several classrooms,” Justus said.

Winmar Property Restoration crews were cleaning up the pooling water on Saturday and school board spokeswoman Suzanne Heidman said she expects the roofing repairs will be completed during the next few weeks.

Asked if the Guthrie school will be ready for the first day of school, Heidman said, “Goodness yes. Without a doubt.”

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1