Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg have joined forces for a new film about the 2001 terror attacks on New York City.

9/11, which also features Gina Gershon, Luis Guzman, and Jacqueline Bisset, is based on Patrick Carson’s stage play, Elevator, and dramatizes events adapted from voicemail messages left by victims of the World Trade Center collapse.

Sheen and his character’s wife, played by Gershon, find themselves trapped in an elevator with Guzman as planes crash into the Twin Towers, while Goldberg plays a WTC employee trying to help save them.

The trailer for the new movie, which opens in September, was released online on Thursday. Currently, only a version with Japanese narration and subtitles is available.

The film marks a comeback of sorts for Sheen, who opened up about his HIV-positive diagnosis in late 2015. 9/11 is his first big screen venture since 2013’s Machete Kills.