When a deadly respiratory disease, known as “the strangling angel of children,” descended on Orillia in the early 1900s, fear cast a shadow over the community.

Obstructing breathing and swallowing, diphtheria produced toxins that could cause paralysis and heart failure.

It claimed the lives of thousands of young Canadians.

One of those to fall ill in 1912 was Clifton Stewart, whose family owned a photography studio on Mississaga Street, a few blocks up the hill from Lake Couchiching.

It was the summer holidays and, one morning, Clifton, then eight years old, and his older brother, Ermand, were following the CPR tracks along the waterfront. They stopped to watch some mallard duck eggs hatching. Suddenly, Clifton began to feel weak and dizzy. His brother had to steady him on the way back to Mississaga Street and practically had to carry him up the hill to the studio.

When the doctor arrived and pronounced the ailment diphtheria, Frank and Florence Stewart feared for the life of their son. But that wasn’t their only concern.

To contain the disease, houses with infected residents were quarantined. For the Stewarts, who lived in a second-floor apartment in the same building where they ran their photography and art studio, sealing the doors would have meant a temporary loss of livelihood.

The family frantically searched for emergency quarters for Clifton so they could keep their studio open. At the time, there were no hospitals for contagious diseases and no one in town dared rent rooms to them. They were at a loss.

Finally, the municipal council agreed to let the Stewarts pitch a tent in an open field on the edge of town, where a nurse could look after the sick boy in the July heat.

“The town wanted them out of the way,” said Shirley R. Stewart, now in her 90s and the widow of Clifton’s younger brother, Donald.

But nearby residents, fearing exposure to the dread disease, turned their horses and cattle loose in the field to trample the campsite, said Stewart, who heard the story from her mother-in-law years later.

Word of the family’s plight soon reached Stephen Leacock, who owned a summer home on Brewery Bay and had often gone bass fishing with Frank Stewart. Fond of liquor in an age of temperance and comfortable conducting his business affairs in scruffy gardening outfits, Leacock was considered a bit of a reprobate by strait-laced Orillia residents.

“He wasn’t exactly the favourite person in town,” said Shirley Stewart. “He was sort of a drinker. The people of Orillia didn’t realize how clever a man he was.”

Once, while visiting his wife, Beatrice, in hospital, Leacock was dressed so shabbily, “a nurse thought he was an old tramp,” Stewart noted.

But it was the eccentric professor and humorist who came to the Stewarts’ aid when no one else would.

Leacock invited the family to set up camp on the wooded point of his spacious property on Lake Couchiching, promising to look in on the boy every day.

So, Clifton at last found refuge on Leacock’s summer estate and, under the round-the-clock care of his mother and a nurse, was steadily brought back to health.

Both women had to remain at the “diphtheria camp,” as they called it, as part of the quarantine protocol. Frank Stewart brought supplies by horse-drawn wagon and dropped them a safe distance from the three campers.

Photos taken at the time show two white tents, a wooden table and rough-hewn benches, silver tea pot, china milk pitcher and wash basin. Laundry is slung on the tent guy ropes. Clifton’s mother and nurse are clad in full-length skirts and white, long-sleeved blouses, his mother also sporting a black bow tie. The young patient is clad in knee-length shorts and knee socks.

Clifton recovered fully and went on to become an X-ray technician in Toronto and, later, Vancouver. For a time, he also hosted a Sunday night radio show on CBC, featuring poetry, stories and music. Years later, he told the story of his illness and Leacock’s generosity to his wife, Elza Galafres, who included an account of it in her 1972 memoir, Lives, Loves and Losses.

Clifton told Galafres he could vividly remember Leacock coming through the bush in the morning with his white flannel pants covered with burrs and shouting, “How’s the boy? Anything you need?”

He never forgot “the kindness, the heart, the humanitarianism of the famous man.”

It is possible Leacock had special sympathy for the ailing Stewart boy because of his own misfortune as a 12-year-old at Upper Canada College. In 1882, a week after arriving at the prestigious Toronto private school, homesick and without friends, Leacock came down with a bacterial infection called scarlet fever.

He was put in isolation in a tool shed behind the school, where he stayed for many desperate days until his mother finally came to take him home to the family farm south of Lake Simcoe.

Shirley Stewart said the family was forever grateful to Leacock.

“He was a kindly man when he wasn’t in his cups.”

Too soon?

In his essay, How to Live to Be 200, written in 1910, Leacock had offered wry advice on how to ward off diphtheria, his nonsense providing an antidote to the serious disease:

Next, take the question of germs and bacilli. Don't be scared of them. That's all. That's the whole thing, and if you once get on to that you never need to worry again.

If you see a bacilli, walk right up to it, and look it in the eye. If one flies into your room, strike at it with your hat or with a towel. Hit it as hard as you can between the neck and the thorax. It will soon get sick of that.

But as a matter of fact, a bacilli is perfectly quiet and harmless if you are not afraid of it. Speak to it. Call out to it to "lie down." It will understand. I had a bacilli once, called Fido, that would come and lie at my feet while I was working.

I never knew a more affectionate companion, and when it was run over by an automobile, I buried it in the garden with genuine sorrow.