Mushrooms in bloom

As we approach mid-summer, the rhythm of nature takes on a more regular beat: The frantic seasonal migrations are either over with or not yet beginning; mates have been found and young are starting to venture out on their own; blooms have been produced and seeds are quietly forming. Not a boring time of year for a naturalist, but certainly less exciting than anticipating those first spring arrivals.

A slow walk around the garden, yard and woodlot can reveal numerous natural delights, if you look closely. Grandson Toby kicked off our impromptu wander by pointing out a small brown mushroom in the grassy lawn. "Look, Grandpa. A gilled mushroom." When it comes to trying to identify fungus, the first step is to determine whether it is a gilled or non-gilled variety, and that an eight-year-old had picked up on this nuance caught my attention.

A closer look revealed several of the soft brown structures scattered within the grass. These were haymakers mushrooms, ones that fruit during haying time on the farm, which is June and July. This year, the term "make hay while the sun shines" has been tested as the weather has been, shall we say, damp.

As the sun was shining, we decided to celebrate the event by continuing our quest for summer mushrooms and whatever else might be found. Walking sticks were selected and away we went.

A good stick is important to carry with you, as Toby has an aversion to spiderwebs that are strung across the trail, and those sideways-hanging tall grasses that are laden with raindrops. Like a swashbuckling pirate, he cleared the way ahead of us, ensuring an unencumbered path. For some reason, I used my stick in a more cane-like fashion.

A heavily shaded section of the trail goes by a heap of fallen beech branches, and a couple of other mushroom species were noted. Tall white strands of material erupted from the soggy forest floor, each structure tipped in pale yellow. These are spindle fungus, clustered on hidden and rotting wood bits. There seems to be a lot of them this year, perhaps due to the wet weather. (At least it seems to be a lot wetter than the last two summers of near-drought conditions.)

I used my walking stick as a pointer to ensure Toby could focus on the topic at hand; Toby used his stick to whack away a raindrop-soaked tree leaf. Oh, well, he at least came back to have a look. Just as I turned away, another fungus was noted, this one inconspicuous as it was just a lump of brown. But an interesting lump, as it looked like dried fingers sticking out of the dead leaves.

Dead man's fingers, like the spindle fungus, are non-gilled, producing their reproductive spores from the outside coating of their structure rather than from fleshy gills. Once one is found, others come into focus, their impeccable camouflage making it a challenge to see them unless you are at a full stop.

Speaking of full stop, Toby was on the footbridge carefully measuring the depth of the stream with his walking stick. "How deep is it, Toby?" I inquired. "This deep," came the reply. "Yes, but how deep is that?" I responded, hoping for a quick lesson in units of measurement, whether in inches, centimetres or hand spans. He looked at me in disbelief, his finger pointing to the high-water mark on the stick. "This deep."

On the return loop of our walk, we cut along the edge of the old pasture, following a mown section of trail. It is there I find a "lifer," which is naturalist talk for the discovery of a species for the first time in your life. Under the protection of the taller blades of grass could be seen a bright purple something. While it could have been dismissed as a piece of garbage, such as a candy wrapper, the location being on our farm ruled out that aspect.

On our hands and knees, Toby and I pushed back the grasses to reveal yet another mushroom species, not camouflaged in any manner, almost glowing in intense purple colour. It was shaped much like an undersea coral, and was indeed part of that group of mushrooms called corals. We had seen white corals of various configurations on previous outings, but never one of this shade of colour. Way cool!

The end of our wander took us past the compost pile, where a flurry of butterflies rose and descended as we walked by. The flashes of blue wings helped to figure out an identity, and a close look at the two orange spots on the underwing confirmed them to be eastern tailed blues. Judging by the dozen-or-so of them, they must have just completed their metamorphic change from chrysalis to flying adult.

Toby's keen hearing had picked up a call to lunch by Grandma, leaving me to catch up as best I could, my walking stick most definitely being used in a cane-like manner. Ah, the routine of mid-summer, when everything is so predictable - except when you open your eyes and look closely.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.