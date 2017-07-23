Lodge celebrates 150 years

The Orillia Masonic Lodge 192 is celebrating 150 years of fellowship and fundraising.

"In 1867, our lodge was instituted on July 19," said Keith Elliott, who is a long-time member of the lodge on James Street East. "That date was one week prior to the Confederation of Canada as a nation, and it was six months after the incorporation of the Village of Orillia. We celebrate the same birthday: the city, the country and the lodge, although at different dates."

To mark the occasion, he and fellow lodge member, Dave MacKinley were at city hall Thursday evening to present the city with a specially made commemorative coin.

"It is a year of celebrations," said Mayor Steve Clarke. "I thought it was a very thoughtful thing to do, and it's a legacy we can display at city hall and keep that organization in people's minds for years to come."

The coin has the Masonic symbol on one side and a picture of the building on James Street, explained Elliott, who designed this one and another in 1992 for the lodge's 125th anniversary, both of which were 22-karat gold-plated.

The lodge has had 300 of the 150th commemorative coins made and most of them have now been sold for $10 each, he added.

The lodge serves as a fraternity for male members of the society, promoting camaraderie, obeyance of the community laws and supporting good living, in general, said Elliott, who joined in 1977.

"People say it's a secret organization, but it's not," he said. "It's an organization with secrets. I can't say anything about what goes on in the lodge, because I promise not to. It's the same as not showing someone your paycheque. The work that goes on in the lodge is not anyone's business."

The work that members do outside of the lodge, however, is a different matter, Elliott said.

"Masons help people in the community, even if it's just holding the door open for someone," he said. "And they're sworn to uphold the community and the laws of the community and support the government. It's a decent organization."

And even though the lodge doesn't operate as a not-for-profit, Masons do promote charity through a once-a-year donation made to a charity of choice, Elliott explained.

But with dwindling membership, he said he wasn't sure what the future holds for Lodge 192 and three others that have sprung up over the years.

"Twenty years ago we had about 400 members in our lodge," he said. "Right now, we have just a little over 100 members. The total number of members of the four lodges in Orillia is just over 260."

Having recorded Lodge 192's history for the last 11 years, Elliott said, he has noticed a pattern around the rise and fall of membership.

"When times are bad and you've got wars and the economy is down and people are barely surviving, that's the time you get members," he said, adding this year is a particularly good year for the lodge as they will be initiating close to 10 new members. "They seem to want to join and get together and work together, but when times are good a lot of people don't seem to care about it."

Restricted by rules and unable to actively recruit members, the hope is that men in the community will seek out information and approach the lodge on their own, said Elliott.

And if they do, they can expect a lot from the experience, he said.

"The main satisfaction I've received is I was allowed to contribute what I could offer," said Elliott. "It teaches you to be a better person and just do all the good things that you should do for other people."

For more information, visit orilliamasoniccentre.com.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com.chromartblog