LETTER: Thank you

Our Amazing Race event at Bonita Glen Girl Guide Camp is over and we are left with many memories of friends old and new, campfires, swimming, and canoeing. Events such as this are successful due to a dedicated volunteer staff along with donations and help from our community. We appreciate and thank the following: The Madison County Food and Beverage Co., Home Depot, Zehrs, South Paw Promotions, 1st Bonita Glen Trefoil Guild, Michelle Sharpe-Fonseca, Jan Hester, Bonita Glen Property Team and canoe instructors Liz Allard and Margaret Harper. Our camp food surplus has been given back to the community and was donated to the Lighthouse Café.

Ann Marie Alexander

Amazing Race Camp Secretary

Orillia