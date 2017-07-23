LETTER: Comparing taxes to income

Re: 'Sunshine City eclipses Barrie,' July 6

Stating that taxpayers are paying less is somewhat inaccurate. Data presented from the BMA 2016 Municipal study doesn't clarify the bottom line. Orillians do pay higher taxes when considering their property tax percentage of household income. The 2016 BMA study indicates 4.7% of income goes to tax, second highest of over 100 municipalities studied, a 30% higher rate of income than the average municipality. The comparative 2015 figure was 4.7% (second highest), in 2014 was 4.8% (third highest) and 2013 was 4.6%, or eighth highest. Orillia is a modest-income city but proportional taxes paid are extremely high. Yes, Orillians pay less tax than Barrie, or Orangeville, but their household incomes are 27-33% higher, making it more affordable for them.

Extra tax dollars shrink the household budget for food and necessities, especially for lower income families, and reduces the opportunity for discretionary spending. So please don't make everything seem wonderful when the reality is, we pay a high percentage of income on taxes compared to other municipalities.

The average household income in Orillia is $71,747, seventh lowest, below almost 100 other municipalities. We're a low growth service community. One might think city council would mitigate spending to balance better between household income and taxes. When the city needs more money they simply increase taxes or borrow money which means you pay even more over time. When you spend high and earn low, you live on the edge. That seems the continuing case with the city. We have minimal reserves compared to other cities. Does this explain all the patched up sidewalks and roads, poorly maintained infrastructure, and tight operating funds? Think about it. You overspend the rec centre, hold taxes high or make them higher, and therefore impact those who can least afford to pay to use it, those who help pay for it through taxes. Will operating cost put it further out of reach?

Orillia should have a clear offset policy on subsidizing the rec centre for low income families in this community.

Rodger Archer

Orillia