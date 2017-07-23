The wheels on Orillia's new West Ridge bus won't be turning until next year with a fare increase also possible.

What seemed like a done deal to begin service this September on the planned sixth bus route based on council's budget meeting and pre-approval Monday turned out to be anything but.

During their meeting Thursday, councillors spent more than two hours discussing the new route and its financial implications. Similar lengthy discussions about the new route and its financial implications were also held Monday.

This time around, there were amendments, amendments on amendments, voting to postpone the vote to later in the meeting since one councillor hadn't yet arrived, motions, additional motions and, lo and behold, an actual end to the entire process.

"I can't even imagine doing more due diligence on this," said Coun. Sarah Valiquette-Thompson, who vehemently supported the fall start to help students returning to Lakehead University and Georgian College and those working and/or shopping at the new Costco.

But council voted against spending $141,000 to begin the new bus route in September by a 5-4 vote.

Mayor Steve Clarke, who had been the swing vote in favour of earlier start Monday, changed his vote to the no camp this time around.

"We need it," Clarke said. "But we just don't have the dollars identified in the (2017) budget."

Coun. Ted Emond, who also voted against the September start since he didn't want to put "the 2017 finances of the city into deficit," then offered up a motion to begin the new route on Jan. 2.

This time around, council voted 7-2 in favour of spending $413,000 to bring the new route online next year with only councillors Ralph Cipolla and Tim Lauer voting against.

"I am pro-transit," Lauer said, adding that it would be better to make a final decision when council works on a firm budget come November and has both staff's report and input from the actual transit operator.

"We're dealing with a new service provider. It's to our advantage to allow their input. They may have some creative solutions that we haven't thought of."

Coun. Mason Ainsworth, who, like Valiquette-Thompson, strongly supported the earlier start as a means to also boost Orillia Transit's ridership, said the January start's a good compromise, although "some people will be saddened."

Earlier in the meeting, Emond introduced an amendment to the overall motion that called for a 25% fare increase over the next two years.

"If we're significantly increasing the service level, there should be higher rates charged," Emond said, adding that the city has made significant improvements this year with new buses added to the system.

"It's too large an amount of money to put onto taxpayers."

But that caused some consternation from other councillors, but everyone eventually agreed to an amendment on Emond's amendment that changed the wording to read council will "consider" a 25% increase over the next two years and that staff report back "with respect to implementation of the proposed increase."

With Coun. Pat Hehn stuck in traffic due to a chemical spill on Highway 400, councillors debated whether to wait for her to arrive before officially voting on the sixth route motion.

Ainsworth and Valiquette-Thompson wanted the vote to go-ahead, but a majority voted to move the vote to later in the meeting in case Hehn arrived, which occurred about two hours after the 7 p.m. meeting began.

And although council had quorum and could have voted without Hehn, Clarke said it was only right to wait.

This led to some chatter with Ainsworth and Valiquette-Thompson saying other councillors were "playing politics" by waiting for Hehn, a charge Clarke strongly denied.

