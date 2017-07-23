Charges in robbery

Robbery charges have been laid after an investigation into an incident that took place in Oro-Medonte Township in April. The robbery took place at a business on Ridge Road West, and according to the Barrie OPP, two males entered the business and demanded cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets. One of the them was carrying a firearm and the other, a knife. The following people have been charged with robbery using a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime, as well as with differing individual charges.

Cameron Alamina, 18, of Hillier Township, was arrested on July 11. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear via video at Barrie court on July 27.

Michael Trumper, 35, of Mississauga, was arrested on July 13. He was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order. Trumper was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear via video at Barrie court on July 27.

Victoria Frost-Carvalho, 24, of Oakville, was arrested on July 15, and was also charged with flight from police. The accused was remanded into custody and appeared for a bail hearing at the Barrie court on July 21.

Chelsi Wade, 19, of Mississauga, was arrested on July 20, and was also charged with failing to comply with a condition of a recognizance. She was set to appear for a bail hearing at the Barrie court on July 21.