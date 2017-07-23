Canoes cast off for journey of understanding

MIDLAND -- Terry Fay won't be joining the more than 30 people paddling from Midland to Montreal, but he knows all too well what they'll experience.

The Jesuit priest was on hand at Midland's Sainte-Marie Park Friday to see off the group of Indigenous, Jesuit, English and French Canadians as they embarked on the Canadian Canoe Pilgrimage; a month-long, 850-kilometre canoe trip organized in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

Shortly after being in ordained in 1967, Fay joined two dozen fellow Jesuits on the same journey that follows a traditional First Nations canoe trade route up Georgian Bay, across the French River, Lake Nipissing, the Mattawa and Ottawa Rivers before ending near Montreal.

"We left from the (Martyrs') Shrine and arrived in Montreal for Expo," Fay recounted as pilgrimage participants loaded water bottles, secured life-jackets and loaded their oversized canoes to begin their trek.

"We stopped at all the villages and chapels along the way," said Fay, who's also a lecturer and historian based in Toronto. "It took us 21-and-a-half days. There are parts that are pretty dangerous."

The latest pilgrimage is designed to not only celebrate Canada's sesquicentennial, but also attempt to build bridges by getting to better know and learn from those with different customs, traditions and life experiences.

Serving as sternman for his canoe, Cree "treaty Indian" Winston McKay travelled from Cumberland House, Saskatchewan to be part of the voyage.

"It means a lot that we're getting together, not to compete against each other, but to learn from one another," the 75-year-old said.

As a Jesuit, project manager Erik Sorensen said this journey serves an important purpose since the Jesuits ran a residential school that played an integral role in colonization efforts by early Europeans.

"There is a collective healing that I am participating in," said Sorensen, who has been working on the project for nearly two years. "We are paddling together and forming personal relationships. That is our goal.

"It's from these relationships that we can start talking about reconciliation. Each day in the canoe, each day around the campfire, we will start to know each other more deeply. That's a solid step in the right direction."

Brianna Papia, who's originally from Windsor, said she hopes to share some of her experiences from the trip with her students at the Toronto elementary school where she teaches music.

"I'm looking forward to being exposed more to Aboriginal culture," she said. "I'm really excited about what this experience will mean. I grew up canoeing, but never anything more than a day."

The group hopes to arrive in North Bay by month's end, Pembroke Aug. 6 and Ottawa Aug. 9 before reaching their final destination: Kahnawake First Nation near Montreal on Aug. 15.

Reed Milnor, a St. Louis, Mo. Jesuit student just entering Grade 11, said he's really looking forward to sitting around the campfire and hearing about other people's ways of life.

"I'm really excited about getting to bond with people," Milnor said a little before hopping into a six-person canoe. "Even putting up the tents together each day, we should learn what other people think about different things."

Sorensen's sister Kendra, a fourth-year university student from Red Deer, Alta., couldn't wait to begin the trip as local dignitaries wished the group well.

"It's an experience that we'll remember for a long time," she said. "It's great that we're bringing so many different people together."

