Attractive patterns a cut above

Like Queen Isabella of Spain, Catherine de Medici, Elizabeth I and virtually every noblewoman of her day, Mary Queen of Scots was an accomplished needlewoman - a fortunate talent, for in the 18 years of captivity before she was beheaded in 1587, it was needlework of various kinds Mary turned to keep herself occupied during the long days.

A household inventory, taken before she was imprisoned, shows Mary was given a piece of Flemish cutwork as a New Year's gift in 1556, and perhaps it went with her when she travelled to Tutbury Castle in 1569 to be housed there under the watchful eyes of her keepers, the Earl and Countess of Shrewsbury. The countess, the redoubtable Bess of Hardwick, spent many hours with the queen, the two of them stitching away quite companionably on embroidered motifs that were eventually assembled into one splendid set of hangings for Bess's bed, known today as the Oxburgh Hangings. But in the daily notes kept by the Shrewsburys, it is also recorded the queen worked on fine linen coifs, which were sent to Queen Elizabeth and on "cutitt (sic) out work."

This was a skill she had learned from Catherine de Medici, who excelled in this delicate and beautiful precursor to needle lace, introducing it to the French Court in the 16th century and teaching it to her court ladies including Mary, who was married to Catherine's son, Francis II.

At its most basic, cutwork is a type of embroidery where pieces of the foundation fabric are cut away, creating an open pattern. The edges of the resulting holes are reinforced with closely worked buttonhole stitches and the solid pieces that remain are often decorated with a pattern or simple motif in fine satin stitch. The flower border on the tablecloth in the photograph, second from the right, which dates from the early 20th century, shows a fairly simple cutwork pattern but clearly illustrates the principle elements of the technique: the pattern achieved by cutting away fabric; buttonhole stitched edgings and satin stitch embellishments - in this case, small dots.

Cutwork first appeared in Italy in the 14th century, evolving from earlier drawn thread work where a simple pattern was created by pulling out either warp or weft thread and binding the edges of the resulting openings with small stitches to hold the pattern in place. An example is seen in the first tablecloth on the right with its simple chequerboard design done in drawn thread work. Cutwork was originally used to decorate liturgical linens, but its decorative appeal in the time before lace as we know it was invented (the late 16th century) captured people's imagination and it was soon adopted for use as embellishment for the fine linen worn at collars and cuffs by both men and women. The first known pattern book for cutwork was published in Venice in 1542.

In ensuing years, cutwork became more and more elaborate, moving from fairly small open areas surrounding large pieces of remaining fabric to the reverse. The increasing size of the open pattern required a bit of structural reinforcement, so simple bars were added in the open areas. They were made by stitching one or two threads across the open area and wrapping them tightly with fine thread. A well-accomplished needlewoman would use a closely worked buttonhole stitch to bind the bars. Reinforcing bars are seen in the daisy-bordered cloth and also in the large, curved motifs in the tablecloth at the top left. This type of cutwork is sometimes known as Renaissance embroidery.

As the passion for ever-more elaborately accessorized clothing increased in the 16th century, cutwork was modified even further, evolving into the form known as reticella. It is a type of cutwork but one in which virtually all the fabric was removed, leaving only a grid of threads within which a pattern was created by binding the threads together and then stitching decorative motifs within the grid. At first, the grid was created by cutting away the foundation fabric and was fairly coarse, but the technique was refined and a fine grid produced when threads were pulled out in the manner of drawn thread work. The effect was airy and light, and a 19th-century version of reticella can be seen in the edge of the tablecloth second from the left.

The final iteration of cutwork is the delightfully named punto in aria - literally, a stitch in the air. An opening in the fabric was cut out and then filled in with a design made of motifs composed of satin and buttonhole stitches, linked and held in place with bars. The oval motif on the cloth second from left shows this type of work, and you can also see the little picots on the bars, which are common to this late-16th-century style.

From punto in aria came the needle lace we think of today, first made in France and Venice at the beginning of the 17th century. Needle lace is what is known as a completely constructed textile - one that, unlike cutwork and its later refinements, is not based on an existing fabric but created as an entirely freestanding piece.

Needle laces, and then, slightly later, bobbin laces, virtually supplanted all the forms of cutwork from the 17th to the 19th centuries, when there was something of a revival in cutwork, particularly in England. Broderie anglaise, as it was known, was actually of Swiss, not English, origin. The Swiss invented a machine that could not only pierce holes in fine linen or cotton but also finish the edges neatly with stitching. In this new style of cutwork, it was the holes (not the spaces between them or any reinforcing bars or other decoration) and the stitched edges that formed the patterns and, by the late 1850s, collars and undercuffs worn with day dresses, petticoat flounces, nightgowns, chemises and the pristine short white dresses worn by little boys and girls alike were all lavishly trimmed with broderie anglaise - what we now call eyelet.

However, as the beautiful round tablecloth at the top left shows, cutwork done by hand in the old manner enjoyed a revival in the 19th century. Here, cutwork with reinforcing bars is combined with beautiful padded satin stitch and even inset panels of embroidered net surrounded by half-moons of punto in aria to great and delicate effect.

Cutwork and its related techniques may not have the voluptuous luxury of the great needle laces like Alençon or Valenciennes or Chantilly, but there is clarity and precision to it, which, as seen in these beautiful, crisp, starched white cloths, remains infinitely appealing.

