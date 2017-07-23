Chapter comes to a close on local school

September's going to be a tough month for Carole and Wayne Boshier.

For the first time in nearly three decades, the Ramara Township couple will not be opening their Bright Horizons Montessori School.

"We're retiring after 29 years," Carole Boshier said, adding the school officially closed last month. "It was a really tough decision."

Boshier started the school in 1988 with six children, but enrolment took off. This past year, the school had 20 pre-school (CASA) students and 19 elementary-aged students in Grades 1 to 8.

"We started off with just a pre-school," she explained. "We operated out of our house in Atherley. We were one of the only schools north of Toronto to be a full-fledged Montessori school."

Montessori education is designed to help children reach their full potential in all areas of life, according to the Canadian Council of Montessori Administrators.

"It is a student-centred approach that encourages creativity and curiosity and leads children to ask questions, explore, investigate and think for themselves as they acquire skills," the site noted. "A Montessori environment focuses more on a student's learning than on a teacher's teaching. Specially trained Montessori teachers guide, coach and facilitate each child's learning through continuous observation and assessment."

The Ramara school's popularity meant the Boshiers had to build an addition onto their home that served as a classroom.

"We have had hundreds of children pass through our doors and we are always happy to have our graduates come back and visit," Boshier said. "Many of our students have gone off the university and college and we were honoured to have second-generation students enroll."

In its final year, the school had two pre-school (Casa) teachers with one being able to teach French and another for music as well as two other elementary teachers besides Boshier. All teachers were either Montessori certified or possessed an Ontario teaching certificate.

But while the Boshier's school has now rung the bell for the final time, a new Montessori offering is gearing up for September.

"A parent of one of our students will operate it," Boshier said.

Called the Keystone Montessori School, plans are underway to operate out of the basement of St. David's Anglican-Lutheran Church on James Street in Orillia.

"One of the parents of one of my students wanted to take it up," Boshier said.

Calls to the new school were not immediately returned by press time, but a message asks potential parents interested in enrolling their children to email keystone@keystonemontessorischoolinc.com or call 705-323-6646.

